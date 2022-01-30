No storage? How to free up space on a mobile in 1 minute

Have little storage space on your smartphone? Did you get a warning indicating that hardly any space left available? today we tell you how to free up space on android phone in the most simple, fast and secure. There are many ways to delete files Y have more space on an android, although not all of them are safe for inexperienced users. If you do not know much about how your mobile works, it is better that you use the method that we indicate today before going into the files and starting to delete.

The easiest app to free up storage

In a android mobile there are many important files and folders that you should not delete if you do not know much about the operating system. It is easy for an average user to start deleting folders and files non-stop and cause very dangerous errors on your device. Don’t worry, the method that we show you today is much simpler.

All you have to do is download the Files By Google app and launch it. This application is from Google itself and is a very lightweight file manager with very top functions. In addition to being able to manage your storage, it has several functions for smart erase.

He is able to scan your device looking for unused files, very old files, large files, and even duplicate files. Also look for photos that probably don’t work for you anymore, like screenshots or blurry images.

It is one of the best google tools for free up internal storage space and have more space for other applications, more photos or more music. You can delete several GB of files just with a couple of clicks. Its operation is extremely simple.

The only thing you have to keep in mind to use it is check which files to delete you really don’t need them. It’s simple: you just have to take a look at the list of images, videos or files that it recommends you delete. If you need one of them, you remove it from the list and that’s it.

Data, System, Recovery and SDCard folders: never delete them

If you also want to go into the files of your terminal and delete even more things, we are going to give you a recommendation: never delete the folders Data, System, Recovery and SD Card. These are vital for the proper functioning of your mobile.

Yes delete these folders you could cause problems in the operating system by deleting essential files. Despite their size or weight, do not fall into the trap of eliminating them, as their content is essential for your Android mobile to work properly.

Now you know: if you have low storage on your android We recommend downloading the Files By Google app and freeing up a few GB to continue storing other files.