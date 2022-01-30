Nissan, Volkswagen and Audi cars have faults: Profeco alert

If you own a car of the make Nissan, Volkswagen or Audi, You should know that the Federal Consumer Protection Office (prophet) warned about a possible software failureso he made a call to take them to revision.

Specifically, there are certain models that present these faults, we tell you what they are since if you have any of them, it is important that you take them to the brand so that they can check them and thus avoid any type of mishap.

what cars are

In the case of Nissan, a total of 99 Infiniti QX60 trucks, model 2015 to 2021, could have faults, so it called on owners to take them for a free review, so that the module can be reprogrammed. control of the updated software since with the one that it currently has the engine could be turned off.

“In the event of bearing damage, this control module detects the overheating condition and initiates fail-safe mode, which then cuts power transmission to both the combustion engine and the electric motor,” he said.

This alert will be in force until 100% of the repairs of the units involved in the aforementioned years are completed. Despite this, Nissan ruled out reports of incidents in Mexico related to the possible defect.

Regarding the Audi brand, the alert was launched for a total of 1,912 cars of the Saveiro 2022, Crafter 2007 and 2008, Passat 2007 and Audi Q3 model 2021, which also have software failures, airbags , seat belt and on the engine.

“The specified condition refers to the fact that the hybrid powertrain control module in certain vehicles may contain software that can cause the engine to stall under certain conditions,” Profeco said.

If you have a car of this brand, you can contact the number 800-849-2383 or send an email to mail@audi.com.mx so that they can provide you with the necessary attention. The Consumer Telephone is also available, 55-5568-8722 in case of any complaint or advice.

Finally, for Volkswagen cars, Profeco stated that owners should contact an authorized dealer by calling 800 SERVI VW or sending an email to contacto@vw.com.mx to receive the necessary advice.

