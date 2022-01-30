Nicholas Cage’s “WILDEST” movie that you can watch directly on YouTube

Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella star in one of the “wildest” films by Japanese director Sion Sono, which is causing a stir throughout Hollywood.

The story of this acclaimed film follows the story of a feared bank robber, who arrives in the border town of Samurai Town, when he is just released from jail.

The Governor, who is actually the man who sent Cage’s character to jail, suffers from a serious problem, since his adoptive granddaughter named Berenice has been kidnapped, so he offers the bank robber a tentative offer.

The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for recovering his granddaughter, but although the task sounds too simple, the thief will have to wear a peculiar leather suit that will self-destruct in five days.

This film is a mixture of various genres ranging from science fiction to “Jidaigeki” (Japanese samurai cinema), combined with a bit of reality.

The renowned Polygon film critic, Matt Patches, assured that this film was:

“It is the director’s greatest effort to be conventional. What could easily become an exercise in hyperactivity akin to Crank is shot with a steady hand and an appreciation of detail. Sono wants his audience to enjoy the brutal beauty of Boutella wielding a Gatling gun.”

This film has participated in various film festivals, including the Official Section (out of competition) of the Sitges Festival, the Sundance Festival, the Fancine Málaga film festival, the Fantastic Film Week and of Terror of Donostia and in Terror Molins.

You cannot miss this long-awaited film by Nicolas Cage. It is now available on YouTube (Subscription) and is perfect to enjoy on your weekend.