NFL fines Tyreek Hill for taunting opponent for touchdown

The Chiefs wide receiver signaled to a Bills defender, earning a league ban

The All-Star Wide Receiver Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill, He received a penalty fee of the NFL for making fun of an opponent during the victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

Hill scored a touchdown in the second half against the Bills and before crossing the end zone turned on Bullo’s defensive linebacker Matt Milano and made a peace sign in his direction.

Tyreek Hill made a sign to mock Buffalo Bills defensive back Matt Milano. Getty Images

The officials did not call any penalty on the play, however, the NFL decided otherwise and applied a penalty fee from $10,300 to Hill for making fun of a rival.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

On the other hand, the league also fined the cornerback of the Cincinnati Bengals, Eli Apple, for making fun of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, though the amount was considerably less.

After Mike Hilton’s interception on Tannehill in the third quarter, Manzana he stood next to the quarterback and leaned down to say something to him, earning himself a 15-yard penalty for taunting an opponent.

The Bengals, who had regained possession at their 40-yard line, had to drop back to the 25 and ended up punting.

In addition to his on-field punishment, the league fined Manzana with $5,556.