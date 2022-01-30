New documentary about Billie Eilish, a child prodigy | Culture | D.W.

“This is my parents’ bed. This is where I sleep, because in my room I’m afraid of monsters,” says Billie Eilish, as the camera is focused on her face. The trailer for “The World’s a Little Blurry”, something like “The world is a little blurry”, intersperses images of the young woman with sometimes blue and sometimes green hair playing with her brother, recording a song or talking about love.

Then there are the recordings in which the young singer explains to her audience how important it is to live in the moment: “Guys, are you okay? You have to be okay, because you are the reason I’m okay.”

The young star shows how he juggles between excitement and fear in a world full of uncertainties, which are part of his daily experience. Many young people identify with the artist: “It’s a terrible time to be a teenager, young people are depressed,” says Eilish’s mother in the tape, which premieres on the Apple TV + streaming platform this Friday (26.2.2021). “This is a documentary by American filmmaker, documentarian, theater director and producer RJ Cutler.

Billie Eilish during a performance in the Netherlands in 2019

A life almost fully documented

The documentary focuses on the making of the singer’s debut album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, which was released in 2019 and garnered worldwide success with songs like “Bad Guy”, “You Should See Me in a Crown” or “Bury A Friend”. In total, Eilish and her brother Finneas won seven Grammy Awards in 2020, including one for best song (“Bad Guy”) and best album of the year.

Finneas received the Grammy for Best Producer, while his sister took home the awards for Best New Singer and Best Pop Solo Performance. The brothers, whose school education takes place at home, write songs together in Finneas’ bedroom at their parents’ home in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

According to “Los Angeles Magazine”, director Cutler and his team began filming in 2019. They suggested that the protagonists speak and that there be no cuts in between and that the appearances be in an intimate setting. Cutler himself described the setting as “a great opportunity for us filmmakers.” After all, Eilish’s life, like that of most young people born in 2001, is recorded with images. In her bedroom there was a GoPro camera and when the children felt like it, the When there was a meeting or a song, her mother would turn on her iPhone and film.”She sees things, that only a mother can see, the extraordinary perspective of a mother,” Cutler told the magazine.

An artist who breaks records

Eilish started making her name in the music world in 2015 when she recorded a few songs at age 13, with her song “Ocean Eyes” being written and produced by her brother Finneas. The two uploaded it to SoundCloud so her dance teacher could access it, Eilish told “Teen Vogue” magazine in 2017. A website called HillDilly found the song, posted it and made it a hit. Since then there has been no turning back for Eilish. She is not only the youngest person and first woman to win all four main Grammy categories, but also the youngest artist to write and sing the theme song for a James Bond film.

“A piece of my life”

Discussing the documentary with director Colbert, Eilish told him that she found it “very invasive” to have a camera around her all the time. “But it was also fun because, as human beings, I think we all tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And sometimes I thought, hey, it was fun having people around you, literally, they’re there to see you live your life.” She said that there is “a lot of me” in the documentary, which made it even more difficult for her to watch, because, in her own words, she was “super nervous” at the time.

The film was shot over a period of three years, so viewers shouldn’t assume that the documentary tells everything about her, the singer said: “They see a little piece of my life at that time … and I say this because I grew up watching documentaries about artists. When I was younger, my head was like, Oh, now I know all about them.”

  • Armando Manzanero Canché, born in Mexico in 1935.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    Armando Manzanero

    The singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero was born in Mexico in 1935. He died on December 28, 2020, a victim of COVID. The artist was infected in Mérida (Yucatán), where he inaugurated the Casa Manzanero Museum. He wrote more than 400 songs, such as “This afternoon I saw rain”, “With you I learned” and the iconic “We are boyfriends” that says: “We both feel deep love for each other / And with that we already won the greatest / of this world”.

  • José José, who died on September 28, 2019.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    Jose jose

    His audience is grieving. José José died on September 28, 2019. His name was José Rómulo Sosa and he was born in Mexico City in 1948. Since the 1970 OTI Festival he has been a benchmark for romantic songs. “You hunted the seducer’s apprentice/And you fed me on your palm/Making me your humble servant…” lyrics of “Gavilán or dove”, show who has the last word in love.

  • Poster for the movie Simply a Rose in 1971

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    Leonard Favio

    “When my love arrives, I will tell him so many things / or perhaps I will simply give him a rose”, an almost indelible piece for those who have heard “Simply a rose”, one of the great successes of this singer, author, actor and director of Argentine cinema, born in 1938 and died in 2012. With “You were mine one summer” he awakened the romantic side of millions in the middle of the year of protests in 1968.

  • Brazilian Roberto Carlos Braga Moreira was born in 1941.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    Robert Charles

    The Brazilian Roberto Carlos Braga Moreira was born in 1941. Roberto Carlos was the first to transmit to the Hispanic world the depth of the feelings of the Brazilian people, and love, as in “The cat that is sad and blue”: “The roses said that you were mine And a cat kept me company/Since you left me, I don’t know why/The window is bigger without your love”.

  • His real name is Miguel Rafael Martos Sánchez.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    raphael

    His real name is Miguel Rafael Martos Sánchez and he was born in 1943 in Linares, Spain, which opened a museum in honor of him and his record work. The “precursor” of the romantic song owes its world triumph to Eurovision with “I am the one, who gives life for having you, I am the one, who, being far away, does not forget you, the one who awaits you, the one who dreams of you, the one who prays, every night for your love”.

  • Julio Iglesias de la Cueva, born in Spain in 1943.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    Julio Iglesias

    Julio Iglesias de la Cueva, born in Spain in 1943, was a soccer player, lawyer, but above all, the most successful singer in the Hispanic world. He set 2 Guinness Records: as the artist who has sold the most records in the most languages, and the Latin American who has sold the most records in history. In “Life goes on the same” he assures that “There is always something to live for / Why to fight / There is always someone to suffer for / And someone to love”.

  • José Luis Rodríguez González or El Puma, was born in Venezuela in 1943.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    The Puma

    José Luis Rodríguez González or El Puma, was born in Venezuela in 1943. Singer, actor and producer. “El hombre de la punta”, his great success from 1972, sounds like a cry from today’s Venezuelan exiles: “I want help, they are innocent/I just can’t, I am aware/tell me who can say something/that I know come closer and we both shouted”.

  • Rocio durcal

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    Rocio durcal

    Her name was Maria de los Angeles de las Heras. She was born in 1944 in Spain, where she died in 2006. In Mexico, she is still considered the best Spanish performer of rancheras. There is no party that does not end with a chorus of “I like you a lot”: “I have not lost hope, of having you in my arms, And that day has to come/I have liked you for a long time, And what I like I get /Safely”.

  • Roberto Sánchez, his real name, was born in Argentina in 1945.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    sandro

    Roberto Sánchez, his real name, was born in Argentina in 1945 and died there in 2010. In addition to being the “sexy star” of the romantic song, he also ventured into pop and rock and roll. “Rosa, Rosa” sold two million records, and drove many more crazy with refrains like “Ay, Rosa, Rosa ask for what you want/but never ask/that my love should die/if something has to die/I will die for you”.

  • He is a singer-songwriter, composer and writer, considered the singer-songwriter born in Spain

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    Jose Luis Perales

    He is a singer-songwriter, composer and writer, born in Spain in 1945. His lyrics are poems that speak of love, nostalgia and peace. Who does not know a version of “Why are you leaving?” in which it expresses the pain of parting: “All the promises of my love will go with you / You will forget me, you will forget me / And like every night I will cry like a child / Why are you leaving, why are you leaving?

  • His real name was Camilo Blanes Cortés.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    Camilo Sestos

    His real name was Camilo Blanes Cortés. He was born in Spain in 1946 and died there on September 16, 2019. He was a singer, songwriter and performer of romantic ballads, pop and rock. He was the Jesus in the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar in Spanish. In his song “Amor libre”, he is less conservative than he seemed: “Love without barriers / Love without borders / Love of a friend, free love”.

  • Juan Gabriel on stage.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    John Gabriel

    He was a singer, songwriter, record producer, philanthropist, and actor. Alberto Aguilera Valadez, as he was called, was born in Mexico in 1950 and died in the US in 2016. His artistic contribution was enormous in genres such as ballads, ranchera, bolero, and mariachi. Some Mexicans say that you have to know the lyrics of the national anthem, Cielito Lindo and, by Juan Gabriel, “Dear/Every moment of my life…”

  • The Spanish Paloma Cecilia San Basilio was born in 1950.

    Legends of the romantic ballad in Latin America

    Dove St. Basil

    The Spanish Paloma San Basilio was born in 1950. She sang in musicals such as Evita, Man of La Mancha, My Fair Lady, Victor/Victoria or Sunset Boulevard, but it was the romantic ballads that made her famous, and her liberal position, as in “Kiss by kiss, sweetly, hug me that I want/feel different, the world does not forgive and I, unfaithful Dove, prefer to be with you/and not die with him”.

    Author: José Ospina-Valencia


