New documentary about Billie Eilish, a child prodigy | Culture | D.W.

“This is my parents’ bed. This is where I sleep, because in my room I’m afraid of monsters,” says Billie Eilish, as the camera is focused on her face. The trailer for “The World’s a Little Blurry”, something like “The world is a little blurry”, intersperses images of the young woman with sometimes blue and sometimes green hair playing with her brother, recording a song or talking about love.

Then there are the recordings in which the young singer explains to her audience how important it is to live in the moment: “Guys, are you okay? You have to be okay, because you are the reason I’m okay.”

The young star shows how he juggles between excitement and fear in a world full of uncertainties, which are part of his daily experience. Many young people identify with the artist: “It’s a terrible time to be a teenager, young people are depressed,” says Eilish’s mother in the tape, which premieres on the Apple TV + streaming platform this Friday (26.2.2021). “This is a documentary by American filmmaker, documentarian, theater director and producer RJ Cutler.

Billie Eilish during a performance in the Netherlands in 2019

A life almost fully documented

The documentary focuses on the making of the singer’s debut album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, which was released in 2019 and garnered worldwide success with songs like “Bad Guy”, “You Should See Me in a Crown” or “Bury A Friend”. In total, Eilish and her brother Finneas won seven Grammy Awards in 2020, including one for best song (“Bad Guy”) and best album of the year.

Finneas received the Grammy for Best Producer, while his sister took home the awards for Best New Singer and Best Pop Solo Performance. The brothers, whose school education takes place at home, write songs together in Finneas’ bedroom at their parents’ home in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

According to “Los Angeles Magazine”, director Cutler and his team began filming in 2019. They suggested that the protagonists speak and that there be no cuts in between and that the appearances be in an intimate setting. Cutler himself described the setting as “a great opportunity for us filmmakers.” After all, Eilish’s life, like that of most young people born in 2001, is recorded with images. In her bedroom there was a GoPro camera and when the children felt like it, the When there was a meeting or a song, her mother would turn on her iPhone and film.”She sees things, that only a mother can see, the extraordinary perspective of a mother,” Cutler told the magazine.

An artist who breaks records

Eilish started making her name in the music world in 2015 when she recorded a few songs at age 13, with her song “Ocean Eyes” being written and produced by her brother Finneas. The two uploaded it to SoundCloud so her dance teacher could access it, Eilish told “Teen Vogue” magazine in 2017. A website called HillDilly found the song, posted it and made it a hit. Since then there has been no turning back for Eilish. She is not only the youngest person and first woman to win all four main Grammy categories, but also the youngest artist to write and sing the theme song for a James Bond film.

“A piece of my life”

Discussing the documentary with director Colbert, Eilish told him that she found it “very invasive” to have a camera around her all the time. “But it was also fun because, as human beings, I think we all tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And sometimes I thought, hey, it was fun having people around you, literally, they’re there to see you live your life.” She said that there is “a lot of me” in the documentary, which made it even more difficult for her to watch, because, in her own words, she was “super nervous” at the time.

The film was shot over a period of three years, so viewers shouldn’t assume that the documentary tells everything about her, the singer said: “They see a little piece of my life at that time … and I say this because I grew up watching documentaries about artists. When I was younger, my head was like, Oh, now I know all about them.”

