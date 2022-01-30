Netflix movies: ‘Don’t Look Up’ and the most watched movies in history | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Netflix has released some of the most successful movies of recent years; however, only a few are the most viewed in history on the platform.
Netflix itself revealed on its official site that 10 of its original films have the necessary viewing hours, in their first 28 days of release, to be considered the most popular. We present them to you below.
In tenth position is ‘Enola Holmes’, a film starring Millie Bobby Brown, star of the series ‘Stranger Things’. The actress plays Enola, the younger sister of the world’s most famous detective, who must use her own skills of deduction to solve a mystery involving her mother.
Alongside Millie Bobby Brown appears Henry Cavill in the role of Sherlock Holmes, an actor recognized on the platform for his work in ‘The Witcher’.
Viewing Hours: 189,900,000
9. ‘Spenser Confidential’
Mark Wahlberg is Spenser, a cop famous for causing more problems than he solves. After being released from prison, he decides to leave Boston for good, but not before helping his former instructor educate a rookie named Hawk.
When he finds out that two of his classmates have been murdered, Spenser has no choice but to recruit his new friend and his girlfriend named Cissy for revenge.
Viewing Hours: 197,320,000
Ryan Reynolds stars in ‘6 Underground’, a film where he plays the mysterious leader of a team whose members have faked their own deaths to have the freedom to act as necessary to maintain peace in the world.
Each one of them is an expert in combat and their main objective is to take down the most dangerous criminals in the world, although nobody gives them credit for it.
Viewing Hours: 205,470,000
Based on a Wattpad story, ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ tells the story of Elle Evans, a girl who has just had a romantic summer with her boyfriend Noah. But for school matters they must separate.
While trying to maintain a long-distance relationship, Elle must deal with the complications of a friendship with a new boy named Marco, as well as the pressures of getting into college.
Viewing Hours: 209,250,000
2019 film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. It takes place in post-war America.
Through the vision of a con artist and hit man named Frank Sheeran, it recounts the disappearance of an important leader of a truckers’ union and how organized crime was involved. The film shows the internal mechanisms, the rivalries and the connections that the mafia had with the political class of the time.
Viewing Hours: 214,570,000
Sandra Bullock plays Ruth Slater, a woman who spent the last 20 years in prison for the crime of murder. Upon his departure, his main goal is to rebuild his life and try to make up for lost time with his younger sister.
Despite her willingness to lead a quiet life, society does not forget her past and her wish seems very difficult to fulfill.
Viewing Hours: 214,700,000
Produced by the Russo Brothers, directors of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Extraction’ features Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a battle-hardened mercenary.
His new mission is not easy, since he must rescue the son of an international criminal who is kidnapped by a group of drug traffickers and smugglers.
Viewing Hours: 231,340,000
Malorie has a mission: to escape with her two children to a safe area. The problem is that the path is full of mysterious creatures that cause hallucinations so intense that anyone who sees them commits suicide.
The only way to survive is to stride blindly toward a promised haven, but those creatures aren’t the only monsters you might encounter before you reach your destination.
Viewing Hours: 282,020,000
With a spectacular cast led by Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is about two scientists who, after discovering an asteroid headed for Earth, try to alert the world.
The problem is that politicians consider that this news is not convenient to reveal, so scientists go to the media to try to save humanity.
Viewing Hours: 359,780,000
With an investment of close to 200 million dollars, ‘Red Notice’ is the most expensive production in Netflix history. Dwayne Johnson is John Hartley, one of the best FBI agents, who must work with the thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to catch the Bishop (Gal Gadot), the world’s most wanted art thief.
The film takes the protagonists to various corners of the world, from elegant palaces to the depths of the jungle.
Viewing Hours: 364,020,000