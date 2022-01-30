Netflix: 3 actors that the platform will never hire again

Netflix It has policies, which it respects to the letter and no one is exempt and for that reason it has penalized several famous actors that we are sure we will not see again in any original production. In turn, where the others in which they participate, they would not have reproduction on the platform either.

With more than 210 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix It is positioned as the most popular streaming service, leaving its direct competitors submissive. One of the reasons for this achievement is due to an extensive catalog of content, which is full of series, movies and specials that captivate viewers. To attract a larger part of the public, in recent times they have chosen to have great stars, such as Adam Sandler, who is undoubtedly a Star System.

A bona fide list exists, the blacklist has the names of Danny Masterson, Jason Mitchell, and Louis CK, among many. The reasons are not friendly at all and have to do with complaints by women.

Danny Masterson is going on trial for sexual assault. Source: Tel.

Masterson, is one of the great protagonists of The Ranch, a program that debuted on streaming in 2016 and ended in 2020. However, everything changed when he received three complaints of sexual abuse, which were investigated and at this time the cause was elevated to oral trial, where he can receive between 45 years to life imprisonment. For this reason, his definitive dismissal was decided.

what of Mitchell It’s similar. The New Orleans-born performer had major problems with the production of The Chi, as he was accused of sexual harassment by his co-star, Tiffany Boone, and producer Ayanna Floyd Davis. At that time, Netflix had already hired him to be part of the film Desperate, but they finally expelled him from the project.

Jason Mitchell was accused of sexual harassment. Source: Instagram Jason Mitchell

Finally, Louis CK was accused by five women of having masturbated in front of them, to which the comedian admitted that it was true. The historic comedian was part of various productions where he was in front of the cameras playing roles, but he is most recognized for his stand-up specials. Netflix had produced “Louis CK 2017”, which was a great audience success, so it was already preparing its second exclusive special for the platform, but they decided to cancel it due to the accusations.