Nature as refuge and rebirth

Will Smith stars in this Disney documentary series

Sometimes the twists and turns by which one chooses a series or a movie are fortuitous. I came to “Welcome to Earth” after listening to the wonderful soundtrack composed by Daniel Pemberton on Spotify. I pulled the thread and saw that it was a six-episode documentary series produced by Disney and National Geographic with actor Will Smith as the narrator and protagonist of several expeditions to remote places.

Smith, outside of Hollywood environments, is a very family man, and I thought of the sacrifice he made to risk his life many miles from his wife and children. He enters volcanoes, kayaks across rivers, dives more than 400 meters below the surface of the sea, enters caves and glaciers… The protagonist of “In Search of Happiness” quotes his grandmother in the series: “My grandmother He said: ‘God puts the best things in life on the other side of fear’”. His grandmother also once told him, “Don’t let failure go to your heart or success go to your head.” Smith confronts his fears here: to the depths of the ocean, to heights, to ice. But he overcomes them with faith, with confidence in his guidance and with plenty of humor.

Another reason to watch the series was the name of filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (“Noah”, “The Fighter”, “The Source of Life”, etc.) as producer. But what interested me in the end was not the landscapes and beauty of the planet, but how some of the explorers who lead Will Smith to the brink of danger had suffered misfortunes in their urban life and how they rose from their wounds and from their injuries. adversities to remain in communion with nature. Nature as refuge. As a spiritual place to get a second chance.

Second Chances

This is the case of Erik, a blind mountaineer who was diagnosed with juvenile retinoschisis. Despite this, he once climbed Everest and here he wanders through a volcano without tripping once. “You know… when I went blind, there was a time when I regretted it and stuff, but… over time, I learned that you should… say goodbye to that life of vision and take on a new life, you know, part of you dies and part of you is reborn,” he explains.

Or the marine biologist who was bitten by a crocodile and dragged into the darkness, which did not prevent her from continuing to sail through the night in a glass-bottomed canoe: “Part of being an explorer involves overcoming your fears.” Or that of Diva, another biologist who, despite being on some sixteen expeditions, saw hardly anyone who looked like her (a black woman born in a developing country). “And I want to change that,” she admits.

Or the case of Albert, an explorer who uses a prosthetic leg. He lost his limb in a car accident and that led him to another vital plane: “he transformed what I am. He made me see a reality that he would not have known otherwise”. Or the case of Dwayne, expeditionary. Smith asks him what led him to this profession: the man confesses that he was involved in “a gun violence accident” in which he almost lost his life. Someone pointed a gun at him, but the trigger jammed twice and he was saved. “I survived that incident, but he made me think. At that moment, I decided that I wanted my life to have more meaning, and that led me down the path of exploration.”

All of them are examples of improvement, of new opportunities, of twists of fate that transformed them into new people, reborn. People who have faced their fears and achieved a kind of rebirth in inhospitable places. Smith himself notes: “One reason I live my life the way I do today is because I was a very scared kid. They harassed me all the time, you know?” In “Welcome to Earth” he deals with finding the source of some sounds, the enigmas of silence, the speed of the iguana, sand and water, the smell given off by substances and species… and all this in amazing areas of The Bahamas, Tanzania, Namibia, Brazil, Iceland… Her main goal was “Get out of my comfort zone, connect with the planet, and hopefully inspire others to do the same. The explorers took me to the end of the world and beyond. They showed me that our world is full of wonders. Hidden forces that we do not see and that we barely understand.

The series teaches us that fear also helps us overcome ourselves. It is perfect for family viewing and for children (from 12 years old) to understand nature as a place away from the negativity of the urban world, as a spiritual refuge where they can contemplate the spectacle of the Earth.