much more than a tribute to Pikachu

Today she is a world famous artist, with millions of records sold, a husband who is as he wants and a beautiful baby. But there was a time when things were very difficult for her: she lived almost on charity and nobody bought her records. Katy Perry’s new video, Electric, created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the saga, is dedicated to that girl named Katheryn Hudson. Not even seven hours have passed and it is already close to a million views.

He had already been announcing it for a few days on his Instagram profile and the fans were with their little nails in their mouths. she’s finally out electricity, the new video of Katy Perry, and we have to say that It has not let us down. On the contrary.

Katy Perry’s new video is much more than a collaboration with Pokémon

electricity refers to the power of Pikachu, character that appears continuously in the new video of Katy Perry with the singer, and whose 25th anniversary is celebrated now. But the story chosen is not just any. They could have talked about the Pokémon and yet it has emerged the most nostalgic Katy Perry.

The video is inspiring and very positive, and brings out the most tender and nostalgic Katy Perry. (Photo: Capital Records)

A you to you with the Katy Perry of the past

The video, which premiered at 6 am (9 p.m. in Los Angeles, that is, prime time), tells us a beautiful story of overcoming We see Katy Perry and Pikachu watching the steps of a young woman katherine hudson (the real name of the singer), and who timidly tries to make his way into music with his guitar, but does not have much luck.

Katy Perry’s new video is an inspiring and overcoming story. (Photo: Capital Records)

The young Katy Perry is accompanied by Pichu

If the artist that Katy is today is accompanied by Pikachu, Kathryn Hudson is followed pichu, what is the unevolved version of Pikachu. And look, Pikachu is cuquerrimo, but Pichu is even more so. Yes indeed, it lacks the strength, the electricity that Pikachu has left over. And this is a bit metaphor of the song.

In the new video of Katy Perry, she observes, together with Pikachu, the version of both without evolving. (Photo: Capital Records)

A little push to help luck

Katy and Pikachu keep an eye on Kathryn, who is rehearsing with her guitar next to Pichu and feels unmotivated Suddenly, at a performance in a kind of park, he begins to feel that it reaches him that force that will make it evolve (as it happens with Pichu/Pikachu. From there it goes to a store of clothing, and Katy puts a leopard print coat that the girl chooses to try on. Katy also takes the opportunity to make him see the talent show poster to which he ends up introducing himself. Happy ending! But how were the true beginnings Katy Perry?

“A young artist named Katheryn Hudson discovered the power of her voice with a little help along the way,” Katy Perry wrote in the promotional teaser for Electric. (Photo: Capital Records)

Katy Perry’s new video does not faithfully reproduce its beginnings

Not at all. Katy’s childhood and adolescence were very hard. His parents were ultra-religious and constantly changed cities to preach faith in God. She came to take a gospel music album, but did not sell more than 200 copies. Until his real chance came. mid-2000s, even had serious financial problems As a child, her family got food from the church food bank. At the same time, she had to fight him. strict religious sense of their parents, who They came to prohibit them from eating a brand of cereal because the “lucky” that they carried in their name to their mother reminded her of Lucifer.

During the filming of Electric, Katy Perry took this selfie with the actress who plays herself when she started in music.

Fortunately, all that was left behind and today she is a woman who triumphs in her profession… and in love. Oh, by the way, here we leave you the new video of Katy Perry, electricity!