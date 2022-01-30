Movie mothers: romanticization, disruptive characters and the impact of “The Dark Daughter”

Mother there is only one, says the most inaccurate saying on the planet. And its reflection in the world of global cinema –which is usually characterized by being conservative and/or normalizing stereotypes– could be like this: “There is only one mother, according to the trend in vogue at the time”. So, that’s how they are portrayed on screen. For better (sometimes too much) and for worse (which implies a damning B-side), but also with the splinters of all that is involved, in the form of various shades of these opposite poles.

One of the paradigmatic films about the mother-child relationship is Russian, from 1926. It is called Mother (Matt), was directed by Vsevolod Pudovkin and is based on the homonymous novel by Máximo Gorky, an exponent of socialist realism. It tells of a woman’s struggle against the tsarist regime when her son finds herself on the opposite side during a workers’ strike. But the future of mainstream cinema was completed on the other side of ideologies. So when thinking about audiovisual history from the United States, where at the beginning of television, for example, it was considered immoral to show a pregnancy on camera, there was a long way to the present day that somewhat returns to that Soviet starting point.

the dark daughter, one of the latest great successes on the subject, actually –both in the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, and in the film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal– brings to the fore another matter as important as the raw vision of the maternal. There is something uncomfortable there, and it is generated around the annoyance, discomfort, violence (from other characters, but also from the public) that occur before a woman who decides and chooses to be alone. However, what stands out and is taken as the heart of the matter is the maternal, in its crack, in the breaking of the stereotype.

It is not the first nor the only film that works in the current setting on the genre that could be called “mother films”, which is the one that eludes the mandate of perfection and shows the broken, desperate, sometimes oppressive part of the role. Although this register is not thought of, a classic on the subject, with a finer reading, could be rosemary’s baby (Roman Polanski, 1968), that in a diabolical plot, what really puts the protagonist to the test is the human, as she travels the path between love and horror that she ends up accepting in a single act.

boyhood (Richard Linklater, 2014), shot over 39 days spread over 12 years (from 2002 to 2013), is a coming-of-age that follows the life of a boy between childhood and out of adolescence who, in reality, has another background theme: the future of his mother, played by Patricia Arquette, in a parallel journey of growth that could make the film called Mothehood. Ladybird (Greta Gerwig, 2017) also seems like the story of a daughter, but therefore it is the story of her mother, and ultimately it is the story of that bond that is always rarefied.

other stories

20th century women (Mike Mills, 2015) is a great little film that tells, based on the story of the teenage son, that of his mother (Annette Bening) who, far from being selfless, fails. The family ends up being assembled with other women from different generations (Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig) who help her, collaterally, to show the world to that man of the future that she is raising. tully (directed by Jason Reitman with a script by Diablo Cody, 2018) also originally travels the premise of showing the not-so-heroic face of motherhood, with Marlo (Charlize Theron) overwhelmed by her professional obligations, raising two children and an unexpected pregnancy. . The same creative duo had already visited the theme in Juno (2007), where thematically opens the possibility of seeing a protagonist who chooses not to be a mother, even though she is pregnant and gives the baby up for adoption, from a happy and unsuffered place.

my mother is a mermaid, with Cher, Winona Ryder and Cristina Ricci’s 1990 film debut, is the story, from the daughter’s point of view, of a mother who is not setting the table and giving everything for her progeny. And why not list mom is a killerthe brutal black comedy written and directed by John Waters in 1994, starring Kathleen Turner in the role of a perfect housewife who is capable of anything if she thinks her children are at risk.

The women’s movement advances, along with the feminisms that move it, and the cultural offer changes, adapts. It even devours, digests and trivializes what was initially disruptive. The maternal today is almost a genre of cinema. So, the “not perfect mothers” subgenre has been naturalized for a long time and has been beating in the center of the mainstream. The arc goes from musicals based on ABBA songs Mamma Mia! (from 2008, with Meryl Streep) and Mama Mia! Here We Go Again (from 2018) to popcorn comedies like The rebel mothers club (from 2016, with Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell) and its sequel from 2017 to the day of yes (from 2021, with Jennifer Garner) or more than mothers (from 2019, with Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett, Felicity Huffman).

ferpects

Immaculate, dedicated, unconditional, even heroic, always focused on their children more than themselves. That was for a long time the romanticized figure in the cinema regarding her motherhood. In the beginning she was Stella Dallas, a 1937 melodrama directed by King Vidor, starring Barbara Stanwyck, which is a classic in the “selfless mothers” subgenre. That traced path was traveled, better and worse, by films of all kinds.

That maternal perfection is also represented from the deepest and most real drama that narrates Sophie’s decision (Alan J. Pakula, 1983), where the protagonist (Meryl Streep) lives the most tremendous nightmare: choosing which of her children dies and which she saves. Same actress, another sentence, is Kramer vs. Kramer (Robert Benton, 1979), where the story focuses on a young father who is left alone with his young son because his wife needed to leave to find herself, but finally returns to look for his son, because he cannot give up his maternal role.

Against all odds, around the second decade of this century there was a kind of millennial revaluation of attachment, with co-sleeping militancy and the search for a liberating scenario in rediscovering the maternal role from another side. The cinema accompanied this with many variants. From the deepest cliché, an example can be A possible dreamfrom 2009, based on real events, where the character of Sandra Bullock gives body and soul to adopt the young 17-year-old athlete who lives in marginality, even the most intelligent the boys are fine (Lisa Cholodenko, 2010), a family drama in which a couple of two mothers (Julianne Moore and Annette Bening) see their idyllic life thrown into disarray when their children decide to meet the anonymous sperm donor, their biological father (Mark Ruffalo).

Another form of the exaltation of virtue without resounding to mandate came from the hand of action cinema. From the beginning with Sara Connor in the saga terminatorespecially in 2. The story continues to revolve around the strength of a mother and everything she can do for a child, even if she hasn’t been born yet, until she starts a whole heroic and shooting subgenre, which includes the tough Lt. Ellen Ripley in Alien: The Resurrection (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 1997). To this premise of a love that can do anything, and goes beyond reason, new points were added to explore the maternal from the most intense, or even the sinister. Already in the horror genre, there is the excellent Mother (2013), by the Argentinean international Andy Muschietti, or hereditary (2018), Ari Aste’s fiendishly dark first film.

Throughout the history of the seventh art, various trends can be found on how to show the maternal. From the fashion of romanticizing to detracting that exaltation. From the selfless to the real in crisis. In favor or oppossing. For better or worse. Saving or traumatic. But as victory or in conflict, the maternal is always present in stories with female characters. Even if they don’t have children, when that lack is always pointed out. Perhaps it is time, 127 years after the birth of cinema, to plan the next step. A space in which women are thought of and shown not only as mothers or non-mothers. What greater relief would that entail? «

In Argentina and Spain

Undoubtedly, one of the directors who most and best thinks about the figure of the mother in his stories is the Spanish Pedro Almodóvar. But he does not make it his main theme, nor does he put weights or expectations regarding the theme for women, which he masterfully portrays in his work, always, in various shades. She can be the main character, or the other side of the protagonist, a secondary character and even in the figure of her own real mother, as an autobiographical reference. A sample button could be the Oscar winner Everything about my mother (1999), which recounts the tragedy of a woman who loses her son, but it is about much more than that.

Norma Aleandro is two paradigmatic mothers in Argentine cinema. Above all, she is the appropriator in the Oscar-winning The official story (Luis Puenzo, 1985). Closer in time, the mother of the protagonist of The son of the bride (Juan José Campanella, 2001), armed for tears. Although not the center of the plot, The swamp (2001), by Lucrecia Martel, has a mother who has completely lost sight of the obvious, who was played by Graciela Borges. In Leonera (Pablo Trapero, 2008), a woman struggles to raise her baby, who was born while she was in prison. And if there is a local mother on the big screen who is a legend, that is Mama Cora —played by a man, Antonio Gasalla— in Alejandro Doria’s great comedy Waiting for the carriage (1985).

Ten recommended, beyond the clichés

–parallel mothers (Spain, 2021). The new one by Pedro Almodóvar, with Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Rossy De Palma. It premieres on Netflix on February 18.

–high heels (Spain, 1991). A classic, also by Almodóvar, with Victoria Abril, Marisa Paredes and Miguel Bosé. On Amazon Prime Video.

–deep crimson (Mexico, 1996). Based on the true story of a couple of serial killers from the ’40s. By Arthur Ripstein. On Amazon Prime Video.

–rescue distance (Chile, Spain and USA, 2021). Based on the homonymous novel by Argentina’s Samanta Schweblin. On Netflix.

–Three ads for a crime (USA, 2017). Inspired by a true case of a mother seeking justice for the rape and murder of her daughter. By Martin McDonagh. On Amazon Prime Video.

–Bad mother (Argentina, 2019). Documentary that demystifies the romantic idea of ​​motherhood. In Cine.ar.

–I am mother (Australia-USA, 2019). Dystopian thriller, with a girl raised by an artificial intelligence. By Grant Sputore. On Netflix.

–The Lodge (Great Britain, 2019). Dark psychological horror piece, directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. On Amazon Prime Video.

–baby coppera (USA, 2016). Comedy special performed by Ali Wong, with an eight-month-old belly. On Netflix.

–The best place in the world (USA, 2009). The optimistic backlash of Revolutionary Road. On Amazon Prime Video.