Moments of Britney Spears and Paris Hilton that prove that they will be friends forever

Britney Spears came back into the spotlight after the TIME Magazine include the singer in the list of the 100 most influential people of 2021, where the socialite Paris Hilton surprised everyone after being in charge of writing the profile of why her friend had been one of the chosen ones and what she represented to the world.

Hilton shared on her Twitter the writing she dedicated to the Princess of Pop and said she was very proud of her, congratulating her for being selected in the TIME top 100.

After such a beautiful demonstration of affection, today we remember some of the moments that defined the friendship of these two celebrities and that would prove that they would be friends forever.

When Paris and Britney invented the selfie

Although many differ from the fact that they were the pioneers of this practice, the reality is that Hilton has always celebrated, that in 2006, both she and the interpreter of Toxic, were those who invented the selfie 15 years ago. Proving that their friendship has endured over time.

The departures of Hilton and Spears

Another iconic moment was when in the year 2000, the famous couple went from party to party making the paparazzi have material to spare and that was just a sign that at that time their friendship was stronger than ever.

Even in one of his outings, there was an image that remained for history because in it too Lindsay Lohan accompanied them, However, Hilton later confessed that Lohan snuck into the photo and that she was actually just with Spears.

I’m finding out that Lindsay actually snuck into the after party where Britney and Paris were and then chased them and forced herself into Paris’s car and Paris didn’t want to get her out of her car so as not to humiliate her with the paparatsits pic.twitter.com/15FY1BAAXI – The Old Ximenona (@Ximenopolis) January 23, 2019

Paris Hilton’s support for the Princess of Pop

During the promotion of his documentary “This is Paris”, The businesswoman revealed that she has kept in touch with the singer for all these years, especially during this summer.

“Yes, I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinner, I saw her in Malibu. I love her so much”.

Although Hilton did not give many details about their meetings, she did reveal that they always try to maintain a positive atmosphere and therefore prefer to avoid talking about Spears’ guardianship.

“She is so sweet and innocent and such a nice girl. We only talk about happy things. Music, fashion, fun stuff. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable, so I never talked about it with her.”