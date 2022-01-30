Mighty Thor: character played by Natalie Portman would have his own project | ucm | Cinema and series

The new MCU movie, thor love and thunder, will bring us back to the god of Asgard. The superhero played by actor Chris Hemsworth won’t be alone this time, as his original Marvel love interest, Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portmanwill return after eight years to help in the matchup against Christian Bale’s Gorr.

In that sense, many fans wonder if the new Thor movie will have sequels or possibly Jane Foster debut later with a solo film. The latter seems to be confirmed with the announcement of an insider.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Photo: Apexform

Mighty Thor and his solo movie

Popular Twitter user @MyTimeToShineHello, known for anticipating Marvel scoops, recently revealed that Jane Foster’s Thor would be close to having his own project within Phase 4 of the MCU.

Insider announcement about Mighty Thor’s own project. Photo: Twitter

Additionally, KC Walsh of Geeks Worldwide supported the claim by suggesting that there would be definite plans for the Goddess of Thunder to star in her own film.

Jane Foster the future of Thor?

It is true that there are still six months to go before Love and thunder hits theaters and Disney has not yet released a trailer that shows us how much similarity there is between comics and film history. However, if the next Thor movie would bear any resemblance to the comics, that would mean that Foster would suffer from cancer in the film, which was what originally prompted him to use Mjolnir to save her life.

Thor: love and thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Photo: Marvel Studios

Within Marvel Comics, after Foster took on the role of Thor, he also joined the Avengers and entered into a romantic relationship with Sam Wilson’s Captain America. While Thor became Odinson and continued his journey without his iconic hammer Mjolnir.

In that sense, Hemsworth’s Thor would similarly continue in the MCU as he steps back from the spotlight.