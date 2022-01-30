A couple of days ago we informed you of Microsoft’s new policies regarding the renewal of Game Pass in the United Kingdom. This has occurred through a commitment established with the country’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), after being investigated by it, and that could affect other companies such as Sony and Nintendo. These mainly affect the automatic renewal of subscriptions, that is, Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

Now, we can specify that Microsoft confirms its new Game Pass renewal policies worldwideclarifying that the changes mentioned in the previous news will take effect not only in the United Kingdom, but throughout the world.

This is the money it would cost to buy all Xbox Game Pass games separately

These policies will consist, specifically, in greater transparency with the user, making it clear that the subscription will renew automatically unless configured otherwise, when it will renew, how much the renewal will cost, and how to request a refund in the event of unwanted renewal. What’s more, if a user has been on an automatic subscription for a long time without using it, they will be warned about it and even your subscription will be canceled if it remains inactive for longer.

Microsoft confirms its new Game Pass renewal policies worldwide

All good news for consumers worldwide by Microsoft. We remind you that these new policies will not only affect Xbox and PC Game Pass, but will also apply to Xbox Live Gold.