“Microsoft bought Activision and CoD”, stores alert PS5 buyers

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The purchase of Activison Blizzard by Microsoft put the issue of exclusivity back on the table, especially because Call of Duty. While it’s already been made clear that the franchise will stay on PlayStation for a while, it’s not clear what will happen in the long term.

Because of this, some chain stores decided to inform their customers about the historic agreement between companies that will possibly close until next year. A retailer decided to alert especially those interested in a PlayStation 5, as it is likely that some franchises will remain exclusive to Xbox.

For this reason, in the PlayStation games and consoles section, he placed posters warning about the purchase and that Call of Duty it will be in the hands of Xbox in a matter of months.

Find out: the next 2 Call of Duty and new version of war zone yes they will come to PlayStation

Retailers inform their customers about buying Activision Blizzard

Photographs circulate on the Internet showing some posters placed on the shelves of Cora, a chain of stores in Belgium that sells video games. The notices that alert about the purchase of Activision Blizzard and the possible exclusivity of Call of Duty They are found in the PlayStation 5 section.

“Warning to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision! Choose your console well (Call of Duty)”, can be read on the signs. The store knows that the franchise is very popular and generates millions in sales, so it decided to notify potential PlayStation 5 buyers. This is one more example of the importance of the acquisition by Microsoft.

Phil Spencer, director of Microsoft Gaming, confirmed that his plans are to keep the saga on PlayStation. Despite this, it is believed that it is unlikely that Xbox will not take advantage of this purchase to offer exclusivity to users in its ecosystem.

On the other hand, Sony would lose a million a year if Call of Duty becomes an Xbox exclusive. Everything indicates that the saga is preparing for important changes, as it could abandon the annual releases. Below you can see an image of the sign of the stores:

In case you missed it: Sony made this request to Microsoft after the purchase of Activision Blizzard

Find more information about purchasing Acrtivision Blizzard at this link. If you want to know more about Call of Duty, then go to this page.

Related video: Pay to win? Microsoft is buying the video game industry

Fountain