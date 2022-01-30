Mexico in the history of the Winter Olympics

Mexico is ready for Winter Olympic Games where four competitors will seek to raise the name of our country, and in Action LSR we tell you all the details and what you have to know about the winter fair.

The Mexican delegation that will participate in Beijing 2022 will include the participation of Sarah Schleper and Rodolfo Dickson in alpine skiing, Jonathan Soto in cross country skiing, and Donovan Carrillo in figure skating.

Next February 4 start the Winter Olympic Gamesand the four Mexicans already have international experience, it should be noted that our country’s flag bearers in Beijing 2022 are Donovan Carrillo and Sarah Schleper.

The activity in the winter festival will be from February 4 to 20, where athletes from all over the world will participate in 15 disciplines that will take place in three zones of China, Beijing, Yanquing and Zhangjiakou.

Who are the Mexicans that we will see in the Winter Olympic Games?

Donovan Carrillo

One of the participations that Mexicans most expect is that of Donovan Carrillo, the native of Guadalajara who, at 22, was the first to qualify for the winter fair, to debut in his first Olympic Games.

Carrillo stole the hearts of Mexicans a few years ago when in his first international figure skating competitions, he performed his routines with music by Juan Gabriel.

Jonathan Soto

Jonathan Soto will also make his debut at the Winter Olympic Games 2022, the native of Durango, Durango, will compete in cross country skiing.

Sarah Schleper

The native of Colorado, United States, competes since 2014 for Mexico “by adoption”, and at the age of 43 he aspires to complete his sixth Winter Olympic Games. In the last edition in PyeongChang 2018, Schleper was in the 39th place in alpine skiing.

Rudolph Dickson

The native of Puerto Vallarta, Jaslicom, at the age of 25, will compete in his second Olympic Games, in his debut he placed 48th in alpine skiing.

The history of Mexico in the Winter Olympic Games

