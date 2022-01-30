Mexican Under 20 team defeats Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team Sub 20 defeated in the first of two friendly games its similar from Costa Rica by 2-0, in a duel that took place at the facilities of the Mexican Soccer Federation in Toluca, State of Mexico. The annotations by the youth team were carried out by Ali Avila Y Fidel Ambriz.

After the meeting, Luis Perezhelmsman of the national team, stressed the importance of his pupils improving their performance on the field of play for the Pre-World Cup of the specialty that will be played next summer.

I think we are going from less to more. I want to congratulate my players because they understand the game model more and more and they always have the best disposition to be in the team. We think about improving day by day and perfecting our game model. We have adapted to this disease and we have worked like this, to be one hundred percent prepared, ”he said.

After they became tournament champions in 2021 Revelations Cup, the team has been more confident on the pitch. This has led to several players of the call fight for a place in the starting lineup commanded by Perez.

There is a lot of internal competition in the team, many high-quality players. That excites us too much. It makes us happy to have a long list of players that can be selected. We will always choose those who are at their best and all those who give the age, have open doors, “he sentenced.

Regarding the participation of the Mexican-Canadian, Marcelo Floreswho was once again summoned to the national team and who was already called by the coach Gerardo Martino to the senior team last December, he said.

Marcelo Flores is on the rise. It is important that he leads his process in his club and he has told us that he is excited. We not only want Marcelo Flores to consolidate himself in his team, we want all our players to do so” he concluded.

It should be noted that Flores was considered by Canadian coach John Herdman, for a microcycle with the selection of the maple leaf last January. However, due to the increase in covid-19 cases and the country’s new restrictions, it was postponed.

