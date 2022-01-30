Messenger will notify you if there is a screenshot of your conversation. Photo: AFP

The time has come to find out if your secrets are you safe or are you a victim of screenshotswell one Messenger new update will alert users when these practices are incurred, reported the Meta company.

Through a release explained that the news who will present the application from Messenger service noting that, at consider privacy importantwill be notified if someone take a screenshot of the conversation.

“Temporary messages are now available in end-to-end encrypted chats, and we’ll show a new notification when someone takes a screenshot in these chats. We think it’s important that you can use encrypted chats and feel safe, that’s why we’ll let you know if someone takes screenshots of temporary messages. We have started rolling out this feature and it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.” Release

The company highlighted knows “how important security and privacy are when it comes to communicating with people” so between the updates are, in addition to the screenshot notice, end-to-end encryption calls and group chat.

End-to-end encrypted group chats and calls in Messenger: Last year we announced the start of end-to-end encryption testing for group chats, voice calls, and video calls. Today, this feature is now available and you can connect with friends and family privately and securely.”

Besides the upgrade that will let you know if someone took screenshot from your conversation Functions such as:

writing indicators

message forwarding

Delivery status and read receipt in groups

verification badge

Save files

video edits

Finally, he highlighted that in the page www.messenger.com/privacy you can “find more information about our commitment to your privacy and about other tools we offer, by accessing our Privacy and Security Center”