Megan Fox shows off her engagement ring and makeup inspired by the series “Euphoria”

¡Megan fox continues showing off her incredible engagement ring that her now fiancé gave her Machine Gun Kelly!

the star of transformers35, uploaded a trio of gorgeous photos to her Instagram recently and jumped on the trend by sharing an edgy, sexy look inspired by the hit HBO teen drama starring Zendaya, euphoria.

In the photos, Fox posed in a dusty blue sleeveless top with a keyhole opening at the chest, paired with matching pants.

the star of Jennifer’s Body she added a lavender clutch bag and matching heels, and accessorized her look with an orange manicure and similar shadows around her eyes.

“If I were the AP literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the mother of three captioned the post.

The centerpiece of the photos was Fox’s lavish emerald and diamond engagement ring, which features pear-cut stones.

Kelly, 31, had the ring custom made by Stephen Webster before proposing to Fox earlier this year during a trip to Puerto Rico.

The actress met the singer while filming his 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram last summer after she appeared in his “Bloody Valentine” music video.

“She wanted to get engaged. However, the proposal came as a surprise,” a source told People magazine. “They had traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation.”

According to the source, the actress “loved the proposal” and “found it beautiful and perfect.” “She’s excited to get married,” she added.

In 2019, Fox separated from actor Brian Austin Green, with whom he shares three children: Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9. Green, who is also the father of 19-year-old Kassius, confirmed his Split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020.

Meanwhile, Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie, whom she shares with her ex Emma Cannon.