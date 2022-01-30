Megan Fox looks more like Kim Kardashian every day, boasts a mini waist | Photo: Special

The American actress Megan Fox shares a series of images on social networks and Internet users have not been slow to say that every day looks more like Kim Kardashianand is that the model also boasts a mini waist.

In a gray outfit that has combined with the color of the season and all of 2022, Megan Fox shows off her engagement ring that her partner Machine Gun Kelly has recently given her, an inspiring outfit that we already took note of.

Megan Fox wears a fitted blouse that exposes his chest, in addition to a elegant pant that highlights your mini waistso everyone has already come out to say that if she wants to be just like Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian’s sister, she’s on the right track.

As if that weren’t enough, the actress from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Diabolical Temptation and Transformers combines her monochrome outfit with very peri color accessoriestone that has won the hearts of all celebrities and influencers.

The native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States wears az shoes that end in a point and a mini satchel bag in the color very peri, and to give it the perfect contrast it boasts the orange nails.

even his make-up It has details in orange, the eye shadows have a small sparkle in this color and the rest of the make up looks very natural, what also stands out is the huge engagement ring with huge stones.

Megan Fox every day is more similar to Kim Kardashian, boasts a mini waist. Photo: Special



The ex-wife of Brian Austin Green undoubtedly impresses once again with her incomparable beauty, she wears the loose hair and completely dyed black, with slight waves, Kim Kardashian’s favorite hair color and hairstyle.

Quite an elegant outfit is the one that Megan Fox wears in one of her publications on social networks, nothing to do with the crop top sweater all torn that she has shown off on her trip to Italy along with his partner the American rapper.

Megan Fox declares herself a fan of the euphoria series since she says that her outfit is the one she would wear if she were a literature teacher in said audiovisual production starring the actress of the moment, Zendaya.