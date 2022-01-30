MedPrep, the platform that prepares you for your medicine exam

Every year hundreds of applicants to the Medicine career are left out of the selection of schools due to the lack of points in the admission exams and the high demand that exists in the institutions. The process is not easy and neither is the exam, so three young people from La Laguna decided to take a pre-medical course offered on the MedPrep platform.

The initiative arose from Isaac Viera, a final year medical student at the Autonomous University of Coahuila, who invited Salvador Medina to join his project, who was also joined by the systems engineer, Edson Escandón.

“The idea came to me during the pandemic, because a friend wanted to study medicine and felt lost in the process. They had given her a study guide, but she didn’t know where to start studying, nor did she know what to do first, and it was something that at the time happened to Edson and me when we were going to start studying for a degree”, says Isaac.

This personalized and specialized course is available on the page www.medprep.com.mx and has a free trial with part of the material available in the Pro version.

Specific topics, mock exams, summaries, study tips, exercises, live classes and recorded classes are part of the pre-medical course that can also be taken by prospective careers such as nursing, nutrition and dentistry.

The page, in addition to being friendly to the user, synthesizes the information so that the interested party feels comfortable on the site.

“We try to make the information as simple as possible so that it is really useful to prospects. We have analyzed the font we use, to make it the most comfortable for readings that are sometimes long, the exercises and the information that we put on the platform everything is well analyzed and well thought out to offer the best to those interested”, explains Salvador.

In turn, the website developed by Edson has exercises that the student can do and encourages those interested to study the key topics for the exams. It also has opinions from students who have taken the course and were satisfied with the results.

“Since we started with this we have tried to improve the platform, listen to the comments of those who have already taken the course so that it works as feedback for us and that future students feel the same or more satisfied with MedPrep,” says Escandón.

A PROJECT WITH REACH

Although the creators of the project, which has been started for two years, are from Laguna, they assure that this course has a national scope, since the medical career is in high demand throughout the national territory.

Currently, MedPrep has enabled registration for the next course, which starts classes on April 10 for applicants who want to successfully complete their admission exam this year.

Initiative