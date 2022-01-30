Marcelo Flores, excited about the Mexican team

ANDhe the under-20 team of the Mexican national team held a preparation match against its counterpart from Costa Rica, in which, Marcelo Flores had activity. After the game (settled with victory for El Tri) louis prez, coach of the national team, referred to the Arsenal player in this way.

“Marcelo Flores is on the rise. It is important that he carry out his process at his club. He has told us (the Mexican team) that he is excited.”

This becomes more important after Arsenal Basic Forces player Premier League was not called by Gerardo Martino for the qualifying matches of the senior team, situation that generated discontent in the hobby, as well as the doubt of whether Flores will continue in the Mexican team since Canada is interested in having him.

“Not only we want Marcelo Flores to consolidate in his team, we want all our players to do it”, declared louis prez about the career of the Mexican youth.

After this game, the Tri Sub 20 will play again against their similar from Costa Rica next Tuesday, where Marcelo Flores will be active again waiting for a new call to the major selection.

