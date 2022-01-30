Makabu retained the WBC cruise title and points to Canelo Álvarez

Midtime Editorial

the congolese Ilunga Makabu managed to retain the cruiserweight championship World Boxing Council in a controversial split decision against the South African Thabiso Mchubu, so now it will wait to know if Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will insist on his decision to face him.

Although the challenger was a headache thanks to his greater dynamics and his fast fists, two of the judges determined to give Makabu the victory (15-113 and 116-112), while only one favored him (115-113), and now he must work on closing the challenge that Eddy Reynoso launched at the WBC Annual Convention last November.

During the meeting, it became clear that this is not about a high quality fighter, since he was seen as tough and with few resources, so there were not a few who saw Mchunu win, since he was the one who connected better blows and with more power.

This situation only brought to debate if Don King, the quirky promoter, put his spoon in to go in search of the fight against the Mexican.

Canelo, well present in his mind

Although in recent days other proposals have been presented to the man from Guadalajara, be it duels against Jermall Charlo or a pair before Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin, Makabu was excited about the possibility of facing him and even at the end he promised that he would knock him out.

“Thank God for giving me the opportunity. Thanks to Don King. I was against a great fighter, he is a counter-puncher. This time I did not come to knock out, he comes to box, because my next fight with canelo i will box him and knock him outMakabu commented.

The Mexican will decide

Although the World Boxing Council accepted the challenge launched by Reynoso, they know that in the end Canelo will make the decision about the rival he will face next May 7, so A crucial week is coming for the undisputed 168-pounder.