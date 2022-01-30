Madonna demands the end of the guardianship of Britney Spears: “Death to the greedy patriarchy” | People

With a white short-sleeved t-shirt printed with the name of Britney Spears and a resounding message. This is how Madonna, the queen of pop, has positioned herself in favor of the end of the legal guardianship to which Spears has been subjected for 13 years and which is controlled by her father, in the financial part, and an administrator, in the personal part. “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished long ago. Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we are coming to get you out of jail! ”, Said the artist, 62, in a Storie on her Instagram account, where she accumulates more than 16 million followers.

Madonna joins the growing list of artists and celebrities who have shown their support for the American singer in the legal process opened by Spears to regain control of her money and her life. Paris Hilton, the singer of soul Dionne Warwick, the Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, the artist and ex-partner of Britney in her childhood and youth Christina Aguilera and the billionaire Elon Musk have been some of the names that have positioned themselves in this regard. The creator of Tesla has been one of the last to do so, after this Monday he published a message on Twitter with a single phrase, “Free Britney” (Free Britney), in reference to the movement started on social networks in 2009 against the guardianship. The tycoon’s tweet has been shared 57,000 times and accumulates more than 445,000 I like it.

Madonna and Spears collaborated together on the song. me against the music in 2003 and, in the collective memory, there still remains the kiss that both artists starred in that same year during the performance of Like a virgin —one of Madonna’s most emblematic songs—, during an award ceremony on the MTV network.

On June 24, Spears appeared before Judge Brenda Penny to request the end of the guardianship that was imposed on her in 2008. “I’m not happy. I can not sleep. I am angry and depressed. I cry every day,” he then declared before the magistrate, while assuring that both his father, Jamie Spears, and all those in charge of custody “should be in prison.” In recent days, the singer has lost some of her supporters such as her manager and her lawyer for the last 13 years, Sam Ingham.