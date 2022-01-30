Luis Diaz is a new Liverpool player

Midtime Editorial

After months trying to contact the player for his incorporation, Liverpool has managed to finalize the signing of Colombian winger Luis Díaz, coming from Porto. The Reds were very interested in the player, who is totally to the liking of coach Jürgen Klopp, so they could not pass up the opportunity to get his services in this winter market.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the English team will pay the porto 40 million euros plus 20 in variables, which will be delivered to the Portuguese in the event that certain objectives are achieved during their stay in England.

The Italian journalist also pointed out that the 25-year-old winger signed a contract for five seasons, that is, until 2027 with the Red entity, with which He will wear the number 23.

When will he arrive in England?

Diaz successfully completed the first part of the rigorous medical tests in Argentina, which allowed him to sign his contract with the team before the end of the transfer period, which ends on January 31.

The Colombian will travel to England next week, after playing against Argentina on February 1st in the Conmebol Qualifiers. Winning this match is crucial for the coffee growers, since they are in sixth position in the table and their participation in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is in danger.

