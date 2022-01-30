Listen to the emo version of Billie Eilish’s song ‘Happier Than Ever’

Pop emo/rock band Loveless turns ‘Happier Than Ever’ into an electrifying emo version, as the duo formed by Julian Comeau and Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail, made a new version that will leave all fans with goosebumps. who belong to the emo world.

Through their Tik Tok account published in December of last year, the Loveless duo gave Eilish the great news, telling her that their hit song ‘Happier Than Ever’ will have a total makeover, based on the fact that It will be composed of painfully emotional voices that will take you to a totally different world, to the emo world.

On the other hand, the clip already has 737.7 K views and 3.4 M views, as well as the comments have been well received by the public, so much so that one user commented:

“I’m not anxious or emo anymore, I’m a grown woman who is married, but somehow it’s 2009 again and I have everything.” rage and an emo swoosh.”

Another user also gave his opinion on the matter:

“I’m crying in bed because I miss music like this playing all the time.”

Likewise, the majority of the public immediately demands that the clip be published in its entirety on digital platforms.

The demand was so great that since last week it is already on Spotify and already has 399,203 reproductions.

This new version has been a musical success for all lovers of the emo world.