Lineup of Mexico vs Costa Rica. This is how the Tri would form this Sunday

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 29.01.2022 22:08:52





Given the concern you have Gerardo Martino for the little effectiveness in the attack, for the game against Costa Rica in the Azteca Stadium, the national strategist has a doubt, that of who will be the starting striker with Henry Martin or Alexis Vega as the main options.

During the last practice in the High Performance Center, the strategist tried both players, although, yes, accompanied with Hirving Lozano Y Jesus “Tecatito” Corona on the sides, who return to the initial scheme.

The possibility that these two strikers play against Costa Rica depends on the fact that Raúl is not in a position to play at least from the start and because Tata was not at all happy with the match that Rogelio Funes Mori had in Kingston.

More changes in defense and midfield

For the line-up of this match against the Ticos, Martino also contemplates making changes in the midfield, and it is that Andrew Saved will go to the bench and his place will be taken by Edson Alvarez who did not play against Jamaica.

The other changes could be on the sides, on the one hand Jesus Gallardo could leave his place on the left side to Gerardo Arteaga Y Julian Araujo would be taking the place of Chaka Rodriguez.