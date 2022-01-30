Kylie Jenner: They assure that Christian Nodal is the true father of Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner | Present

We are already getting used to the fact that almost every month, Christian Nodal gives something to talk about, either because of his relationship with Belinda, his professional career and this time because of the physical comparison they made of him and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormy.

And it is that the social networks entered into debate after a comment made by a user of the network, who affirmed that the real father of stormi, Kylie Jenner’s daughter could have been Christian Nodal because of the enormous physical resemblance they have.

As we well know, Nodal is one of the most important and beloved regional Mexican singers at 22 years old. For his part, Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott At just three years old, she is one of the most envied little girls in Hollywood.

But, What do Christian Nodal and Stormi have in common? It turns out that users of social networks began to ask themselves that question, after various memes that circulated on social networks pointed out the great resemblance between the two.

Apparently, everything would have started during a live that the Mexican singer had a couple of months ago, where one of his followers commented: “You look like Stormi.”

After this comment, netizens did not hesitate to compare the photos, assuring that Nodal could be the true father of little Stormi.

