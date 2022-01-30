Kylie Jenner, pregnant with her second child | People

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child. She herself, businesswoman and sixth of the children of the media clan Kardashian, who has made it public through a careful Instagram video lasting a minute and a half. Because when you have 265 million people watching your movements on social networks, nothing is left to chance. And much less the announcement of a vital milestone like that.

More information

Jenner, 24, is the mother of a daughter named Stormi, who was born on February 1, 2018, so she will be almost four years apart from her next sibling. Both Stormi and the baby-to-be are the children of Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, 30. The couple broke up after having their first daughter, but they maintained a cordial relationship that ended up becoming loving in mid-2021.

In the video you can see the process by which Jenner and Scott find out about their pregnancy and how they announce it to her mother, Kris Jenner, who claims to be living “one of the happiest days” of her life. Flowers, candles and how they celebrate the arrival of the future baby as a family are also seen, in what seems to be Kylie Jenner’s birthday, which took place on August 10. Little Stormi is one of the main protagonists of the footage. The couple has not revealed the sex of the baby or the approximate date of her birth.

Unlike in her first pregnancy, this time Jenner wanted to be clear from almost the first moment (so early that the image that illustrates the video is a test that says “Pregnant”). Her first pregnancy was carried out in absolute secrecy and, despite the insistent rumors of it, she did not confirm it until she gave birth to her daughter. She then apologized to her followers — 102 million at the time — for not saying anything to them. “I decided not to show my pregnancy to everyone. I knew that my baby would have a lot of stress and a lot of emotion. So I decided to do it this way for my little life and for our happiness,” she wrote.

Jenner is, in addition to the youngest member of the Kardashian family and sister to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob and supermodel Kendall, a hugely successful businesswoman. In March 2019, at the age of 21, she became the youngest billionaire of all time, even above Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook. She made a billion dollars thanks to her famous makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. In November of that year she sold part of her company to the cosmetics multinational Coty and pocketed around 540 million euros.

However, the young woman has also been criticized for inflating the figures of her business and her personal fortune. Magazine Forbes He came to publish a harsh article against her entitled: Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies: Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire against her called, and lowered her status, stating that she had about 900 million dollars. However, the publication itself confirmed shortly after that she was the highest paid celebrity of the moment. It is estimated that in 2020 alone she obtained more than 520 million euros.