Kris Jenner’s morning routine starts at 4:30 a.m.

4 things Jennifer Aniston does every morning to start motivated.

I have trained at 5:00 in the morning every day and this is what I have learned.

We know that Chris Jenner he works harder than anyone so it’s no wonder his morning routine is this intense. Remember that in 2018 the Internet collapsed due to the exhausting daily regimen of Mark Wahlberg, which included waking up at 2:30 am and training -this youtuber proved what she supposed in her flesh and that’s how she counted-. Although the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians he allows himself to sleep a little more than the actor, the truth is that it is not accessible to the faint of heart. Do you think your schedule can be a lie?

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

kourtney kardashian shared her mother’s morning schedule on her wellness website, poosh. In the interview, Kris revealed that she wakes up at 4:30am, has coffee at 5:00am, and checks her email at 5:30am.

He then heads to the treadmill to read the news (multitask) between 6am and 7am, showers, and spends an hour GLAM, before arriving at his meetings at 9:30am. Considering that we barely open our eyes at 9 am, this is really impressive.

Getty Images

Kris’s morning routine arrives when her daughter Kendall Jenner spoke about his experience in the met gala and the hilarious moment when Kris was loitering at the top of the stairs.

“My mom stands on top of the rug, and the bouncers are always telling her, ‘Come on, ma’am, you have to come in now. You can’t stay here,'” the 25-year-old told Jimmy Fallon. “And she’s like, ‘Absolutely not. I’m watching all my daughters come in. And she’s so cute. She takes videos of us. She’s the best.” Very sweet!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io