Kris Jenner sends a special and personalized gift to the Mexican youtuber Kimberly Loaiza

The 24-year-old youtuber and influencer, Kimberly Loaiza, through his Instagram stories shared that Chris Jenner, the mother of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, He sent her a very special gift and with that it is confirmed that the Old Cuteness She is not only known in Mexico and Latin America, but throughout the world and there are other celebrities who admire her and take her into account when it comes to sending her gifts to promote their brands.

Kimberly Loiza. Kim Loaiza at the presentation of “Best Alone” in Acapulco. / Photo: Alejandra Mejía.

Kris Jenner sends personalized gift to Kimberly Loaiza

The interpreter of ‘Best Alone’ shared in her stories that the matriarch of the kardashian Y Jenner sent him several products of his new brand safely, which came with a handwritten letter that said “Dear Kim, we are very excited to share our product with you. Scented with our Safely handcrafted fragrance and packed with plant-based ingredients. Show us how you clean. Kisses Kris”also the youtuber tagged the mom of the clan Kardashian-Jenner.

Kimberly Loaiza in her Instagram stories. The famous Kris Jenner sends a personalized gift to the Mexican youtuber Kimberly Loaiza. / Photo: Instagram

After this, the fans of both celebrities went crazy since they would love to see a collaboration between both personalities and who knows, even the Mexican could have a special participation in the new Show of the Kardashian.

Chris Jenner. The famous Kris Jenner sends a personalized gift to the Mexican youtuber Kimberly Loaiza. / Photo: Getty Images (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Likewise, the influencer Mexican, has been invited by several celebrities from the world of American entertainment and such is the case of the youtuber of makeup james charles, which a couple of years ago, invited the Mexican to make a makeup tutorial completely in Spanish with which she surprised her followers by speaking the language perfectly. In which they talked about music, family, future plans for both and of course makeup.

On the other hand, his cuties or fans are very proud of the Mexican, since at her young age she has achieved so many things that no one would have ever imagined and it is believed that with this, the other Kardashians and Jenners began to send her products or special merchandise, in a nutshell, they already take it into account and it is on their radar.

Kimberly Loiza. The famous Kris Jenner sends a personalized gift to the Mexican youtuber Kimberly Loaiza. / Photo: Instagram (instagram)

