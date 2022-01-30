Kris Jenner bought each of her daughters a car for Christmas

Kris Jenner is not known for her frugality. So it’s not surprising that for Christmas this year, the Kardashian matriarch went all out and bought each of her daughters a new car.

News of the extravagant gifts broke on Instagram thanks to Jenner’s second daughter, Kim Kardashian, 41, who shared a series of photos and videos of the vehicles on her stories on Monday.

“My God, look at my mother’s Christmas presents!” Kardashian exclaimed in one clip, as she panned the camera to reveal MOKE electric cars in various shades of yellow, orange, pink, and more. Each of the cars had a giant white gift bow on top.

“For all your daughters. Excellent!” Kardashian continued before focusing on a white MOKE car with a skull pattern on the hood. “Oh, this has to be for Kourtney and Travis for sure,” she said.

“For Khloe and I it’s the pinks!” added the star reality shows. Jenner also reposted the video of her on her own Instagram story.

Kardashian has two sisters: Kourtney, 42; and Khloe, 37; plus two half-sisters: Kendall, 26; and Kylie, 24; whom Jenner had with her ex-partner, Caitlyn Jenner.

The gifts come after news that Kardashian has reiterated her desire to separate from her ex, Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, despite the rapper’s public proposal to reconcile with his ex-wife.

(Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

On December 13, Kardashian, who has four children with West, filed court papers to expedite her divorce from the hit songwriter. donda and applied to be legally single.