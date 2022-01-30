Kourtney Kardashian beats Noelia: she wears a skirt with holes in the back, you can see all her dental floss there

Tremenos holes boasts kourtney kardashian in the butt, nor Noelia has posed with such a miniskirt. It has drawn attention that for this photo session Kourtney Kardashian looks much more curved, and even her belly looks more bulky.

Kourtney is the Kardashian who presumes a more real body, without more operations, it is believed, than the correction of her nose. But beyond this, she has always remained slim and sharing recipes, diets and healthy woman lifestyles on her Poosh platform. Therefore, there are those who believe that she could be pregnant.

But, while fans can see Travis Baker’s girlfriend and miniskirt, they also realize that when walking it is impossible not to see Kourtney Kardashian’s dental floss, because the holes cover her entire butt. Not even Noelia, who is the queen of stockings with holes, has come this far.

Ah, but you shouldn’t leave Noelia behind, because she has a lot for inventiveness and daring.

