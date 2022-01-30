Kim Kardashian puts a device on North and the controversy erupts

Here’s what Kim Kardashian thinks of Kanye West and Julia Fox’s relationship.

The Kardashians are involved in controversies day in and day out, so we are no longer surprised by anything coming from them. This time, what has fans angry has to do with eight-year-old North West. Despite being so young, Kim Kardashian’s daughter already has an account on TikTok, where she has shown her new dental appliance, something that in social networks has not made any grace.

They are surrounded by luxuries that we can only dream of, they have millions of dollars in the bank and they go on vacation to the most spectacular places, but there is one thing they have in common with all of us: they also have to go to the dentist. . Well, North recently had it and from his last visit he came out with ‘brackets’, as we just saw in his latest video. While many fans found him adorable and quite amazed at how old he is, others couldn’t miss this detail about his teeth. Come on, they are very angry, because they think that Kim and Kanye’s daughter Is too small to wear braces on teeth.

“Does North West have braces? Has his permanent teeth come in yet?” asks one fan on Twitter, while another assures that North West with “braces” is “the most Kardashian” thing he has ever seen. “Forgot North is only 8 years old…why does an 8 year old have braces?” wrote another. Although on other occasions fans criticize without foundation, this time they are not misguided, as experts recommend orthodontics from the age of 11.

I’m sure Kim isn’t going to be amused when she reads these comments on her daughter’s video (well, chances are she’s pretty used to negative comments by now). Be careful, because this is not the first time that North has messed it up on TikTok, because a few weeks ago she made her mother quite angry by showing her house without permission. Anyway, let’s see what they surprise us with next.

