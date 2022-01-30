Kim Kardashian is criticized for new use of Photoshop

Kim Kardashian would have modified the photo to look thinner. Photo: AFP

Kim Kardashian earned new criticism for his alleged use of photoshop. The socialite, who last October reached the age of 40, was singled out for the “little fix” she made to one of her photos with the alleged intention of looking thinner.

The most recent selfie of rapper Kanye West’s ex has caused a stir and users rate that he made an obvious modification. The followers of the socialite uncovered what was the detail that proves that Kim Kardashian once again turned to the photo editor.

Did Kim Kardashian use Photoshop again? His followers uncover the possible evidence

kim kardashian, who last year divorced Kanye West and shares custody of their children with the musician, became the target of criticism for his apparent new use of Photoshop in an image where her cell phone would be the detail that gives her away.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s sister posted two selfies on her Instagram account, in which her long hair stands out.

In the second of the images Kim shared, your personal phone appears distorted, according to what her followers argue, a situation that would make it clear that the businesswoman resorted to the help of the photo editor.

In the photo, Kardashian poses in front of a mirror and would have modified the image to look thinner; however, his cell phone is bent from one of the upper ends.

“Your cell phone is bent on the left side (our left)”. wrote a user

On previous occasions, Kim Kardashian has been discovered by what would be her taste for photoshop and “balconed” by the publication of unreal photos in which more than five fingers were seen on her feet and also on her hands.

Kim is not the only one from the Kardashian clan who has been criticized for her excessive use of Photoshop, her sisters have also been singled out for the same thing.

In a photo with which he presumed that he had a great time on his birthday, he misused the photo editor and caused a stir, because in an effort to stylize his figure he “amputated” his own arm.

In the postcard, Kim appears with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé at a resort in French Polynesia on a visit that cost her one million dollars for a five-day stay.