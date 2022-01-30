The last post of kim kardashian The title is the caption, translated into Spanish, ‘Moon manifestations’, what will the creator of SKIMS be manifesting? In terms of style, we definitely have the answer: a year filled with the sensual appeal of gladiator sandals.

Accompanied by her friends, the designers Olivia Pierson and Nathalie Halcro, businesswoman kim kardashian She was ahead of the summer with a look made up of a matching strapless crop top with an asymmetrical skirt with a wide opening on her legs, all in black, as her latest style moves have been.

Kim Kardashian imposes the return of gladiator sandals

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Without a doubt, Kim’s choice of footwear is the most interesting. The gladiator sandals have always been among his shoes favorites, was one of its precursors back in 2010 when the Kardashian-Jenner family empire was just beginning. Now, he has taken up this sandals style at a strategic moment, when we are about to start the hot season of the year.

The truth is that the Kim Kardashian gladiator sandals they are not an isolated case. The catwalks Spring/Summer 2022 they also ‘manifested’ the return of these shoes (and without needing to wait for the full moon). Dior presented a season full of knotted flats along the calves with an obvious nod to Roman footwear; For his part, Altuzarra delved fully into some flip flops much more bohemian; while Marques’ Almeida appropriated a much more exaggerated version.