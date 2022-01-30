Khloé Kardashian shows her new look after the controversy with Tristan Thompson

6/6

“I live for this hair. You look beautiful”, “Beautiful”, “You look incredibly good”, were some of the comments that can be seen in this publication in which Khloé also showed that she achieved her best version, all thanks to her dedication to your diet, lifestyle and training.





“She wants this new year to be different. She wants to focus on her own happiness. Her family knows she’ll find the right guy when she’s ready. It’s hard for her family when she’s upset. They love her very much. Khloé is a very strong person. She already got over it after finding out that Tristan was expecting another child“said a source close to People.





And you, what did you think of the renewed look of the socialite?



