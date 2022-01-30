Keanu Reeves takes the red pill again in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ – Film and TV – Culture

As if refusing to take the red pill of the Matrix to face reality, Hollywood looks to the past to rescue its most famous formats: now it is the turn of the fictional saga starring Keanu Reeves, who returns with a title as appropriate as ‘ Matrix Resurrections’.

“I don’t know, it seems that it’s what humans do. They don’t restart or recycle but they revisit the past, it’s interesting,” Reeves analyzes in a conversation for his return to the saga of the Wachowski sisters, more than 20 years after the release of the first film.

In a time as complicated and turbulent as the current one, it seems that the big movie studios are hooked on the blue pill that introduced the original film and live in the prison of nostalgia.

Everything returns. There are reunions of ‘Friends’, ‘Harry Potter’, new seasons of ‘Sex and the City’ and sequels of ‘Ghostbusters’.

“That nostalgia anchors us sometimes. It makes us feel like we’re not floating through the universe. It reminds you to hold on a little steady and it makes you feel a lot better, more connected,” says Carrie-Ann Moss, the Reeves’ eternal castmate in this saga.

Thus, both Reeves and Moss admit that they also felt the desire to return to the characters they first embodied in 1999 with ‘The Matrix’ to continue the story exactly where it left off after three successive installments.

Lana Wachowski, co-director of the first three films with her sister Lilly Wachowski, has gone behind the scenes in this film that opens in theaters and HBO Max on December 22 and continues ‘The Matrix’ (1999), ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ and ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ (both 2003).

Although, despite the insistence of Warner Bros., the Wachowskis had refused to continue a story that they considered closed, everything changed one night when Lana Wachowski woke up her protagonists in the imagination and began to write the script for The new movie.

“It’s beautiful to see Keanu and Carrie in this. They are the perfect age to do it, we are all the perfect age,” explains the director in the presentation of the film.

“And Keanu is at the peak age, if he was too old it wouldn’t be possible,” he adds. “And if he were younger he wouldn’t have as much weight and resonance.”

Part of the cast returns: in addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (Merovingian) and Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson) return. They are joined by new additions such as Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays a new version of Morpheus, Laurence Fishburne’s character in the original trilogy.

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ presents a Neo (Reeves) who remembers nothing of his cybernetic and existential adventures, with one foot in the Matrix and the other in reality. The character now works as a video game designer and goes to a therapist who prescribes blue pills to keep him in ignorance.

Although everything takes a 180 degree turn when on the streets of San Francisco he crosses paths with a woman who looks like Trinity (Moss). Then, the memories of the past begin to become more evident and the machinery of the Matrix returns.

“It’s nice to know that the bond between Neo and Trinity still exists, and I’m glad to feel it again,” explains Moss.

With the enigmatic aroma of ‘The Matrix’, but much more current, the film repeats themes such as the search for truth, the fantasies generated by memory and the voluntary choice of the pill.

“I like that kind of interaction with the movie, that it sparks these kinds of conversations, like it’s its food,” explains Reeves.

Wachowski’s script includes scenes from the past and nods to the “bullet time” technique, those ultra-slow-motion shots that made his hallmark in the 2000s. And, of course, he insists on the more spectacular action with the help of cutting-edge technology.

“Well, I’m older but I think the action of my character is the same,” jokes Reeves.

EFE