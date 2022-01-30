Keanu Reeves picks his favorite Stanley Kubrick movie

The movies of Stanley Kubrick have been seen by millions of people of different generations over decades, among which is Keanu Reeves. The actor born in Lebanon and raised in Canada is a fan of the art and style of the late New York filmmaker, something that he has not hesitated to express on different occasions, such as when he unveiled his favorite feature film by the director.

As Far Out Magazine recalls, in a question and answer session on Reddit in 2014, the protagonist of successful franchises such as Matrix Y John Wick was asked what his favorite movies were. Responding, Reeves singled out Kubrick as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and included in his list of favorite films A Clockwork Orange, the controversial 1971 play starring Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Adrienne Corri, and Miriam Karlin.

Furthermore, in an interview with The Guardian back in 2011, the Beirut native referred to the demands of the seventh art legend on the film set and the number of days he took to do reshoots and said that he “would have It’s been his wet dream!” “After the 400th take, Kubrick would have said ‘okay, cut!’, and I’d be like ‘Stanley, can I do one more?’ ‘What?’, ‘Look, I know I’m just drinking this glass of water but I think I can find another way to do it,'” the actor joked, taking charge of his own meticulous acting style that he says “would have screwed up Kubrick “.