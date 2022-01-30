Keanu Reeves joins a project with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

It’s no secret to anyone that Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s favorite actors for his great nobility and undeniable talent. His leading roles in The “Matrix” saga, “John Wick” and his leading role in “Constantine” have positioned him as one of the most successful actors in the film industry.

After more than three decades of artistic career, the actor is about to debut in a new facet, as a television actor. The actor will venture into the world of series at the hands of Leonardo DiCaprio, a duo that ultimately cannot fail.

Some sources have indicated that the actor is in the process of negotiating to star in his first series; an adaptation of Erik Larson’s novel of the same name, set at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, “The Devil in the White City””, under the production of Leo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

Both DiCaprio and Scorsese will be the executive producers of the project, since both tried to bring it to the big screen more than ten years ago., after the “Wolf of Wall Street” actor bought all the rights to Erik Larson’s novel. In 2019, the streaming platform Hulu announced that he will be in charge of the adaptation of the novel in television series format, under the direction of Sam Shaw and Todd Field, as the person in charge of directing the first two episodes of the series.

This novel tells the story of two men, whose destinies intertwine at the World’s Columbian Exposition that took place in the “Windy City”, Chicago, in 1983. On the one handthe novel tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant architect who wants to make his mark on the world, and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and seductive doctor who designed his own “Castle of Murder”: a structure designed to torture and mutilate young women.

It has not yet been confirmed who Keanu Reeves would play, in case the talks achieve the task of hiring the prestigious actor; what can be confirmed is that the series will have the support of millions of fans of the actor, who will eagerly await the premiere of this new project.

Although the actor is one of the most admired in the world, a recent news may have caused his “cancellation” in China. According to information provided by Taiwan’s Central News Agency, the 57-year-old actor is being criticized in China for his support of Tibet.

The Chinese, who invaded Tibet in the 1950s, are outraged at Reeves because he accepted an invitation from a foundation run by the Dalai Lama to attend a benefit recital at Tibet House in Manhattan, New York, which It will take place on March 3. The purpose of the recital is to help promote an ideal space where Tibetan customs and philosophy can be preserved through culture.