Keanu Reeves fondly remembers the first day of filming The Matrix and the sweet moment he caught between the Wachowskis

With the fourth installment of Matrix franchise that remains stable in theaters and streaming on HBO Max for a new generation to dive into the mind-blowing action , fans of the original trilogy may find this the perfect time to revisit the groundbreaking movies . The star of the franchise Keanu Reeves is without a doubt remembering the original movies , as he fondly recalls the memory of the first day of filming Matrix and a sweet moment he witnessed between the Wachowski sisters.

During a segment of The reel rejects where The Matrix Resurrections star answered trivia questions, Keanu Reeves drops the memory of an adorable moment between Lana and Lilly Wachowski on the first day of filming Matrix So Many Years Ago According to Reeves, the first day of filming went so well that the Wachowskis gave each other a sneaky, instinctive high-five that he was lucky enough to catch. This is what it says, exactly:

The first day of filming The Matrix was in the office. That’s when Agent Smith walks in. The Wachowskis were working with a Steadicam that day because they had a lot of shots to do. And I remember it was at the end of the day and they were walking away. I walked behind them. They were both walking and without even looking at each other they just bam and high five each other. And I was like, ‘Right.’ Right on, we made our day, we did.

There’s a lot of work that goes into a movie long before the first day of shooting happens, so once that day came for the Wachowskis in a movie like Matrix I can only imagine how strong the feelings were on set that day. I think seeing their vision come together and be filmed would become a pretty powerful core memory.

Keanu Reeves didn’t even participate in the clash of five, and it seems to have been a memory he treasures, and it certainly meant something to him. It sounds like it was a job well done and really set the tone for a successful filming experience.

While Keanu Reeves was certainly no newcomer to the movie business when he was cast in Matrix, wasn’t as successful as it is now, and being a part of the franchise really helped launch his career. Matrix It made him the action star he is now, and it’s hard to say if he would be John Wick without the role of Neo. That successful first day of filming, capped off with that sweet high-five from Wachowski, could have been quite a defining moment for the actor.