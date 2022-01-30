Keanu Reeves fondly remembers the first day of filming The Matrix and the sweet moment he caught between the Wachowskis

With the fourth installment of Matrix franchise that remains stable in theaters and streaming on HBO Max for a new generation to dive into the mind-blowing action, fans of the original trilogy may find this the perfect time to revisit the groundbreaking movies. The star of the franchise Keanu Reeves is without a doubt remembering the original movies, as he fondly recalls the memory of the first day of filming Matrix and a sweet moment he witnessed between the Wachowski sisters.

During a segment of The reel rejects where The Matrix Resurrections star answered trivia questions, Keanu Reeves drops the memory of an adorable moment between Lana and Lilly Wachowski on the first day of filming Matrix So Many Years Ago According to Reeves, the first day of filming went so well that the Wachowskis gave each other a sneaky, instinctive high-five that he was lucky enough to catch. This is what it says, exactly:

The first day of filming The Matrix was in the office. That’s when Agent Smith walks in. The Wachowskis were working with a Steadicam that day because they had a lot of shots to do. And I remember it was at the end of the day and they were walking away. I walked behind them. They were both walking and without even looking at each other they just bam and high five each other. And I was like, ‘Right.’ Right on, we made our day, we did.

