Katy Perry returns to ‘SNL’

Katy Perry is no stranger to Saturday Night Live, returning to the famed stage on January 29 to perform new music in support of Willem Dafoe as host. Perry served as a musical guest in 2010, 2013 and 2017, and was also a host in 2011. Perry teased her appearance on SNL on Instagram on Friday, wearing a skintight black jumpsuit along with the caption “hold on to your WIG, [SNL].»

Perry brought his trademark cartoon style and high energy to his first performance with his latest single with Alesso, “When I’m Gone.” Perry owned the stage for the mushroom theme, clad in red spandex and flanked by dancers dressed as mushrooms. In typical Perry fashion, the theatrics and choreography were on point, but not at the expense of his trademark pipes.

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Perry as she enjoys a successful Las Vegas residency called Play. The show was initially scheduled to run from December 29, 2021 to March 19, 2022, but high ticket demand led to the addition of 16 summer dates.

flew into a blizzard to bring some warmth to @nbcsnl see ya tonight pic.twitter.com/IV8Kz2aRyw

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 30, 2022

Perry, who shares a daughter, Daisy, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, opened up in a recent interview about what it’s like for her to prepare for a concert. “Well, people think behind the scenes it’s pretty scandalous, but for me, for a decade, it’s been pretty much the same,” she told PEOPLE. “We’re getting ready, we’re eating right, we’re doing pre-show training. We’re doing a lot of different business things and we really stick to meditation. So the [things] What I do, and have done for over a decade, has helped me a lot with fatigue and burnout. Especially beating these shows, because I think this is probably the most physically taxing show I’ve ever done.”