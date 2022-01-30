Katy Perry is the queen of recycling, she put together some earrings with virus tests

True to his irreverent and bizarre style, Katy Perry She showed us once again why her fans love her so much and that has to do with the fact that she is always looking to innovate in terms of her shows and in terms of her style when it comes to dressing, so she is not afraid to try new accessories.

And what better if those accessories are made from recycling, because Katy Perry showed us that tests can be reused used to detect if a person is infected with the wuhan virus or not, so the American singer decided that well They can be used to make earrings.

That is why, as a whole recycling queen, Orlando Bloom’s fiancée shared with us how good a pair of earrings made with tests to detect the Wuhan virus, a bit of rhinestones, some glitter and that’s it, they are perfect to wear on any occasion.

Continue reading: Katy Perry confesses the sad story of why she never went to the dentist as a child

And although Katy Perry did not give more details about her earrings, we are sure that these are tests that came out negative, probably from the several that they have to do in order to continue doing her job, that way she is sure that the tests had a proper treatment before putting them in your ears.

Without a doubt, it is an accessory that not everyone would dare to wear, but that the singer of “I Kissed a Girl” delightedly wore as part of her outfit to attend the Saturday Night Live program, where Katy Perry starred in several sketches, among them one involving an Elmo shirt.

Katy Perry is the queen of recycling, she put together some earrings with evidence of the virus PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



And speaking of Saturday Night Live, the 37-year-old American singer also shared with us the outfits she chose to go on the show, one of them is a silver dress with a peculiar shape at chest height, while on the back it is made with laces to adjust to the body.

While another of the outfits was a black jumpsuit with rhombuses, with translucent finishes that highlighted her waist, which Katy Perry combined with black stilettos that gave the outfit an elegant finish, and to give it more style, the singer decided to wear her hair down.

Continue reading: Evaluna Montaner confessed the family tradition that she will not repeat with Indigo

Katy Perry will return to Las Vegas

As we could see, Katy Perry ended 2021 and began 2022 with a residency in Las Vegas, where she offered various shows that were characterized by their extravagance, but which certainly did not disappoint, because who would imagine a huge excrement dancing and singing with her, surrounded by toilet paper and a giant toilet.

And now, Katy Perry has just announced that tickets for her show are now available, because will return to Las Vegas in the summer, so the singer pointed out that it is an incredible gift for a special occasion, either for that person you love or even for yourself if you want to attend.

Follow us through Soy Carmín’s YouTube channel for more content