Katy Perry announces ‘PLAY’, her new residency in Las Vegas

Katy Perry has finally confirmed through her social networks that she will be the next artist to have her own permanent residence in Las Vegas, thus following in the footsteps of great pop stars such as Céline Dion, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Shania Twain, Mariah Carey or Christina Aguilera.

Although at first one of his first songs (‘Waking Up In Vegas’ ), Katy’s first Las Vegas show will be called simply ‘PLAY‘ and will start next December.

The show, which is presented as a unique opportunity to enjoy all of Katy’s best-known songs, will take place at the Resorts World Las Vegas, a new hotel that will open in June and that will also have a spectacular auditorium with the latest technology.

A few weeks ago, the singer starred in a first spot to publicize this new resort along with other great musical figures such as Zedd, Tiësto, Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood or Luke Bryan.