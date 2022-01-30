Katy Perry adds more dates to her Las Vegas concert series

On December 29, 2021 Katy Perry began his series of concerts in the theater of the hotel and casino Resorts World from Las Vegas. The critics towards the show were very favorable and the public was delighted with the production, so now the singer has reported that she added 16 dates to her residency.

The first concert phase of the show Play ended on January 15, but the second will begin on March 2 and will run until the 19th of that month (within the original agenda planned since last year). A third stage will run from May 27 to June 11, to finally cover the summer with presentations from July 29 to August 13..

Throughout these successful presentations Katy has not stopped promoting the single “When I’m gone” (his collaboration with the DJ Alesso). On Saturday 29 she was the guest on the television program “Saturday night Live”and shortly after his performance he gave his fans the news that there will be more opportunities to see his show in Las Vegas.

