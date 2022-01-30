Justin Theroux opens up about his split from Jennifer Aniston

It was the year 2018 when we learned that the marriage of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux was coming to an end. The fans of this couple found it very strange that such a consolidated combo would separate, in fact, Twitter was filled with ‘memes’ that linked photos of them with the phrase “ok, love does not exist”.

Such was the commotion that several theories also emerged about the reasons that had led them to sign the divorce papers, especially when each one made his life in different parts of the country. One of the debates focused on the issue that pointed to Brad Pitt –something that is not surprising that it became a conversation, because if there is something that the ‘fandom’ freaks out about, it is ‘salseo’–, but the most commented was that , the reason that had more weight was that Justin Theroux wanted to live in New York and Jennifer Aniston in Los Angeles.

Three years have passed, but in an interview for the American edition of Esquire, Theroux has clarified this last aspect.

Justin and Jennifer were married for three years. Getty Images

JUSTIN THEROUX TALKS ABOUT JENNIFER ANISTON SEPARATION

“That’s a narrative that’s not true, for the most part. People create these kinds of rumors because it makes them feel better or makes things easier for them. All that, ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll and is person likes jazz’… This is not the case. In fact, I find it an oversimplification.”

Justin has not delved into the reasons that led to their divorce, but he also added: “We are still friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other, we FaceTime, we send each other ‘whatsapps’… We didn’t have a dramatic separation and we We love each other very much. I am sincere when I say that I appreciate our friendship, it would be a loss if we were not in contact, for me, at least. And I would like to think the same of her. “

Has this ever happened to you with an ex? It is difficult right? To our amazement, Justin concludes, “I think when you get good at relationships (and look, here I am, single), if you ‘love right’ the person when you were in the relationship, it’s easy to love them out of it.” .

