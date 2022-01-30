Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande pocket $10 million each thanks to their manager

Scooter Braun is the name that hides behind great music figures such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Tory Kelly or Demi Lovato, among others. The music manager and impresario has managed to amass a huge fortune that has now been greatly expanded thanks to another million-dollar deal. The businessman has sold his company Ithaca Holdings for a huge sum of money that he has decided to share with some of his representatives. The result? Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber just pocketed, without doing anything, 10 million dollars each.

The commercial operation has been a complete success with which all parties have benefited. Scooter Braun has transferred his company to the HYBE agency, the same ones that carry the biggest fan phenomenon of the moment, the K-Pop group BTS.

The final figure of the negotiation has been nothing more and nothing less than 1.05 billion dollars. But what has surprised the most is that 50 of those millions have been distributed in the form of shares between clients and employees who have been working with the businessman since 2007, as published Variety.

In this way, both Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have received no less than 10 million dollars each without doing anything more than being loyal to Braun, just like many other workers who have been by his side since he launched Braun Projects.

Taking into account that the price of the shares is 186 dollars each, the singers have received a total of 53,557. Demi Lovato, who joined the Braun business family a little later, has received considerably less: a total of 5,355 which translates to almost 1,00,000 dollars.

J Balvin has been another of the artists who benefited from this operation, taking almost four million dollars with his more than 21,000 shares. In the case of Carly Rae Jepsen, the total figure is far from that of her companions. She alone has received 535 shares, which adds up to $100,000.





Scooter Braun himself has not been left out of this distribution and, as expected, he has taken the best part of the cake. The manager has in his possession 492,380 shares of the initial total of 863,209. In dollars, the figure is more than 91 million dollars in assets.