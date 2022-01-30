‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ marks the end of the trilogy, but there are plans to continue developing its universe

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ closes the recent Jurassic trilogy headed by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, which supposes a certain degree of uncertainty for the successful saga. Beyond this film directed by Colin Trevorrow, the franchise has an animated series on Netflix, ‘Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp’, a television fiction that will be accompanied by more proposals from the universe?

Frank Marshall, executive producer of ‘Jurassic World 3’ and its predecessors, has wanted to give details about his plans in order to continue raising movies and series, a future full of dinosaurs that for the moment has not materialized. That yes, Marshall, in declarations to Slashfilm, has assured that they do not think “rest on our laurels” In this regard, although he talks about the task as something to tackle after the premiere of ‘Dominion’, scheduled for June 10 this year.

“‘Dominion’ is going to close this trilogy, but we’re not going to rest on our laurels. We’re gonna sit back and see what the future holds [de la saga]. We have a wonderful series, ‘Cretaceous Camp,’ on Netflix, and obviously we want to make good movies with great stories and great writers and directors. We are definitely looking to do more [películas y/o series] set in the world of ‘Jurassic'”.

Close up high

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ marks the conclusion of the triad of films that began with ‘Jurassic World’ in 2015, an outcome for which Trevorrow and company have decided to bring out the heavy artillery. Returning Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, original team that according to the mentioned director of the tape “They are as much a part of the movie as Chris and Bryce are. as far as screen time, as far as its importance in the story, everything.”

Marshall further describes this story as the “potential start of a new era” for the jurassic universe. “Dinosaurs are now living among us and they are going to stay that way for quite some time. I hope”, the filmmaker assured, referring to that future in which numerous stories of the franchise could be considered set in this “new normal”.