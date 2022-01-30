Jungkook has Ariana Grande in his most valuable memories

As the popularity of BTS increases as idols have managed to hit stages around the world and meet other talented stars, Jungkook recalls one of his favorite experiences.

Surely you remember the iconic photograph that the members of bts were taken together Ariana Grande while they were rehearsing for their performances at the GRAMMYS, but this has not been the only approach that idols have had with the singer.

Jungkook he is a great admirer of the girl and remembers with emotion the day he managed to go to one of her concerts while he and his companions were touring the world. The maknae chose this moment as one of those that were recorded inside him and that became more special, why did this show leave a mark on him? idol?

I was very impressed by his presence on stage. She is a very small person and the volume of her singing voice and what she was able to do was really exciting and impressive.

Jungkook is inspired by the talent of Ariana Grande

In addition to the pleasant experience of listening to it live, the idol received a dose of inspiration that motivated him to continue improving his skills, because after listening to Ariana Grande wanted to learn the style that the girl has when singing.

It was thus that he dedicated time again to practicing his singing to continue developing his skills, he experienced new things such as listening to other musical genres and to new artists from whom he could also learn.

