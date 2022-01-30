Joss Whedon Helped Chris Hemsworth Get ‘Thor’ With Comics And A Recommendation

Joss Whedon might be making headlines these days for a number of pretty nasty reasons, but for nearly a decade, he was one of the biggest creatives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As showrunners of the blockbuster avengers film, which was released in 2012, Whedon received praise for his brilliance in telling a story that involved multiple strong characters. One of the most popular characters in the film is Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. The Australian-born actor and Whedon go back a long way, and Whedon was influential in casting him as the iconic comic book hero.

How did Joss Whedon help Chris Hemsworth land the role of Thor?

Josh Whedon | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hemsworth made his MCU debut in Thorreleased in 2011. While today it may be impossible for any Marvel fan to imagine a different actor playing the Asgardian hero, there was a time when Thor director Kenneth Branagh wasn’t sure about casting Hemsworth. According to Screen Rant, Whedon stepped in after Hemsworth “ruined” his audition for Thor.

Whedon, who was working with Hemsworth on the horror film The cabin in the woodsHe knew Hemsworth could be great as Thor, and he personally reached out to Branagh to ask him to reconsider Hemsworth. As Hemsworth himself later recalled in a biography of Whedon written by Amy Pascale: “He was about to come back for the Ken audition and Joss called him, you know, without me knowing and just said, ‘Hey, look. I really like this guy,’ and ‘he’s got talent and fights for the right things,’ Hemsworth said. “Ken really respected his opinion and I’m sure that helped me get the job.”

Joss Whedon suggested special comics for Chris Hemsworth to read

The original six stars of #The Avengers will come together for the amazing Chris Evans All-In Challenge prize. https://t.co/LwJMKGAb4P — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 1, 2020

Whedon took things a step further after Hemsworth landed the role of Thor. The director helped prepare Hemsworth for the role by suggesting a host of comics for him to read, according to Collider. Even the director of The cabin in the woods came on board, working with Whedon and Hemsworth to make sure the Australian-born action star could perfectly pull off the role.

Of course, as Marvel fans now know, Hemsworth blew everyone away with his portrayal of Thor Odinson. He not only did Thor He received critical and commercial acclaim, but went on to act in many other big-name Marvel movies and is now considered one of the studio’s greatest assets.

What did Chris Hemsworth say about working with Joss Whedon?

Whedon has been the subject of controversy in recent years, with actors such as Ray Fisher claiming that Whedon exhibited unprofessional behavior on the set of his films. According to Far Out magazine, Whedon was also accused by actor Gal Gadot, with the star claiming that Whedon “threatened” her on the set of League of Justice and that it made her experience “miserable.” Whedon officially denied all allegations and blamed the backlash on his ex-wife.

As for Hemsworth, he has always spoken positively of Whedon, crediting him with helping him land the role of Thor. He has also been open about his own experiences working with Whedon, according to IndieWire, stating that he had a great time filming. The Avengers, even as his shenanigans wore Whedon down. Although some fans may be in conflict with Whedon, there’s no doubt that everyone loves Hemsworth’s work as Thor, and that might be enough to shine a positive light on his legacy in the MCU.

