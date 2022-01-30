Johnny Depp Launches NFT Collection Of Personal Artwork By Benzinga Spain



Johnny Depp Launches NFT Collection of Personal Artwork



Legendary actor Johnny Depp is launching a collection of non-expendable tokens featuring his friends and heroes in works of art created by him personally. We tell you all the details.

What has happened A collection of 11,111 non-fungible tokens called ‘Never Fear Truth’ is going to be released. The NFTs feature portraits of friends and heroes created from works by Depp, which were animated to create the digital collectibles.

People featured in the collection include Depp, Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Hunter S. Thompson, Heath Ledger, Tim Burton, and Lily-Rose Depp. Also featured in the NFT series are Depp’s late dog Mooh and a fictional character created by his son named Bunnyman.

25% of the proceeds from the sales of these NFTs will go to various charities that Depp supports and to the heroes used in the collection.

Additionally, an exclusive Discord will be available for holders of a ‘Never Fear Truth’ NFT.

“I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those who matter most to me, such as my family, friends and people I admire,” said Depp.

What will happen next? Depp’s NFT website was launched on January 26. A raffle will be held to decide who will be able to buy them, which will close on February 9. The NFTs will go on sale for the winners of the drawing on February 17, 2022.

In addition, secondary sales will be made through the Rarible NFT market.

10,000 NFTs will be made available through the public sale, with Depp keeping 1,111 to allocate to his fans and charities.

Each NFT is accompanied by a high-resolution physical edition that the owner can redeem once for the costs of manufacturing and delivery.

“My innovation in the NFT space has only just begun,” said Depp.

Photo by Elliot Nyman/Pantheon Art.

